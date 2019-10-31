Wilton Bulletin Board — stone walls, food and coat drives, spirits and election day cake

A stone marks the resting place of Noah St. John at the Sharp Hill Cemetery in Wilton, Conn. A stone marks the resting place of Noah St. John at the Sharp Hill Cemetery in Wilton, Conn. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Congregational Church Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Congregational Church Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — stone walls, food and coat drives, spirits and election day cake 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, Nov. 1

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Learn about the different types of stone walls and their history. No registration required. Information: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wilton Postal Food Drive. Residents are asked to leave a bag of non-perishable items for letter carriers to pick up or bring to post office on Hubbard Road. Benefits Person-to-Person food pantry.

Flu Shots, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. No appointment. Cost is $50, cash or check or billed directly to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. High-dose vaccine is available to persons age 65 or older.

Spirits of the Past, 11 a.m-noon, Sharp Hill Cemetery, Sharp Hill Road. Historian Bob Russell leads a tour of wilton’s oldest cemetery with re-enactors portraying some of the town’s earliest settlers, all of whom are buried there. Suggested donation: $10. Register: 203-762-7257 or info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Day of Recovery and Wellness, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Free, day-long program for the sober curious, those in recovery and those who love them. Keynote speaker Jon Hamilton of Liberation Programs Inc.; breakout sessions on families, teen use, trauma and healing; live music; film festival; food trucks; open AA and Al-Anon meetings; education booths. Registration requested. Details and registration: dayofrecovery.org or 203-762-5514.

Artists Reception and Opening, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road. Copies of the book The Grotta Home by Richard Meier: a Marriage of Architecture and Craft will be available. Show continues through Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: America and Friends — Strings. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Winter Coat Drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets may be dropped off at Pilgrim Hall for donation to Wilton Social Services and Open Door Shelter. Questions: 203-762-5591.

Songs of Thanksgiving, 3 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill’s Community Children’s Chorus will present a classical music choral concert inspired by the season with piano, percussion and harp. Suggested donation of $20. Information: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.

Monday, Nov. 4

Winter Coat Drive, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets may be dropped off at Pilgrim Hall for donation to Wilton Social Services and Open Door Shelter. Questions: 203-762-5591.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Winter Coat Drive, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets may be dropped off at Pilgrim Hall for donation to Wilton Social Services and Open Door Shelter. Questions: 203-762-5591.

Election Day Scavenger Hunt, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Kids 8 and up can search for clues in the corners, lofts, nooks and crannies of historic houses and barns. Delicious and historic Election Day Cake will be served. Members: $10 per child per family; non-members: $15 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

The Scoop on Psych Testing 2, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Clinical psychologist Called Schwartz, Ph.D., explains common areas examined in psychological and psycho-educational testing including IQ, achievement, memory, and more. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss continue their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

American Artisan Show Preview Party, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Sneak peek at wares offered by more than 35 vendors, hors d’ouevres, signature cocktail. Tickets: wiltonhistorical.org.

College Timeline: What to Do and When, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College counselor Priyanka Shingala discusses college tours, AP exams, SATs, and other issues of importance to eighth-12th graders and their parents. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

From Tension to Tenderness: Healing the Mother/Adult Daughter Relationship, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Laurie Newkirk, founder of motherrr.com, and her mother Marlou Newkirk discuss handling criticism, giving advice, boundaries, humor and finding forgiveness. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 8

American Artisan Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 vendors showing hand-crafted contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Friday Evening Literary Salon, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. A new program kicks off with video of Yale Literature Professor Harold Bloom talking about why we should read the “Great Books” followed by discussion over wine and cheese. Registration strongly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9

American Artisan Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 vendors showing hand-crafted contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Wilton Candlelight Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han will perform works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and Franck. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Monday, Nov. 11

How to Pay for College, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn about which college offer the best financial aid packages, how to avoid mistakes on the FAFSA, and how students can receive more free money and fewer loans. Registration suggested: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Gillon discusses his book, America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr. Q & A, book signing. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Resiliency in Children, 10 a.m. or 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Resilience educator Donna Volpitta, Ed.D., will discuss how a child’s brain responds to challenges. Free. For parents of children of all ages and students in middle school and up. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Friend by Sigrid Nunez. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss continue their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight local artists will be featured in A Harvest of Hues, which runs through Jan. 2, 2020. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Destroy Your Hard Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Bring your whole computer and the library’s robotics team, Singularity Technology, will take it apart and destroy the hard drive while you watch. Fundraiser, $20 minimum donation per computer. Receipts provided.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 18

Get to Know Your Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Take a walking tour of the library highlighting resources of interest; or bring your smart phone or tablet to a tech training session and learn about how to access e-Books, music, movies and more. Sponsored by the library and Stay at Home in Wilton. Registration: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Brian Mustari is Weir Farm artist-in-residence. He plans to carve one small head of wood each day during his residency as well as draw from life using graphite/charcoal and ink wash. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Tellabration! An Evening of Storytelling for All, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Librarians and professional storytellers will tell stories from different cultures for second graders through adults. Register: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss conclude their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Planning and Promoting Your Business: Business Canvas Clinic for Business Owners will show how to test the viability of a business idea before going all in. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or fairfieldcountyscore.org.

Saturday, Nov. 23

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Ray Rauth will lead a discussion of Noon Wine by Katherine Anne Porter. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.

Friday, Nov. 29

Day After Thanksgiving Movies, Wilton Library. Toy Story 4 will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Aladdin 2 will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.