Wilton Bulletin Board: food trucks, wizards and pie

Wilton's Cannon Grange Fair will feature two pie contests: apple and pecan on Aug. 25, 2019.

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Spider Man into the Spider-Verse will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Wilton Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road. Food trucks, live music, craft sale, and fun for the kids. Benefits Trackside Teen Center: trackside.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Wizard Camp Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Library. The library’s annual fundraiser celebrates 22 years of Harry Potter. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and fun activities. Bring lunch, snacks and beverages supplied. Advance registration required, $50 per child. Call 203-762-6336.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Free Standardized Test, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. High school students may take a free practice test for the SAT, ACT or PSAT administered by C2 Education of Wilton. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: 203-762-6342.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Back the Track Trot, 9 a.m., Wilton High School Track, Danbury Road. Fundraiser 5K run and two-lap fun run for ids under 12. T-shirts for all entrants. Proceeds will help rebuild the track. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Wilton/BackTheTrack.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grange Hall grounds, 25 Cannon Road. Tent Talks, topical demonstrations, baking contests, juried exhibits, musical entertainment, watermelon-eating contest at 3:30. Admission: $2/ $1 with a canned good for Wilton food pantry. Information: cannongrange.org.

Art in the Park Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, Nod Hill Road. Visitors may create works of art and enter a contest by displaying their work on site. Also, art demonstrations, activity stations, refreshments, music. Bring your own art supplies or use those supplied by the park. Judging at 3, winners announced at 4.

Monday, Aug. 26

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jay Petrow is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence will show his abstract expressionist works that convey his experiences as the father of an autistic child. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 6

Silk Painters International, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Opening reception of an art show by the organization’s New York Metro chapter. A variety of styles, media and subject matter all created on silk. Reception free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Bulletin.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Wilton Democrats Annual Barbecue, noon-2 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Meet candidates and special guests, music by Steve Blinder and his steel drum band. Tickets: $45/adult until Sept. 1, then $55; $10/child 6-18, under 6 free: https://bit.ly/2yRV3kI.

Monday, Sept. 9

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Sign up by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) although walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Alissa Siegal is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence. Her art is contemporary, representing energy, life and motion with inert materials. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.