Wilton Bulletin Board: Wreaths, YMCA celebration, calling all knitters

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, Jan. 3

Wreaths for Wildlife, 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Decorate a balsam wreath with natural, animal-friendly materials such as dried apple and orange slices, pine cones, bird seed and nesting materials. $15 per wreath, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Wilton Family YMCA Grand Opening and Renovation Celebration, 10:30 a.m., 404 Danbury Road. Ribbon cutting, tours of new lobby, locker rooms, fitness areas, and child watch; sample classes; equipment demos; giveaways; meet Y staff.

Birds of Winter, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn about identifying local birds that might visit a home feeder. They will make a bird feeder using a grapevine ball filled with suet, cornmeal and birdseed. Children will make a snack. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Monday, Jan. 6

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Daniel Levitin discusses his new book, Successful Aging: A Neuroscientis Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn about the purpose and differences between the two tests with college counselor Priyanka Shingala. For high school students, parents welcome. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Friday, Jan. 10

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton artists Dawn Dahl, Gini Fischer, Dorothy Hyde, Trish Nelson, Rama Ramaswami, and Robert Tortorella join other area artists in the exhibition, Winter Interlude. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Tales to Tails, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art of Tin Punching Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn about the tin business in New England in the mid-1700s. They will make a rectangular wall hanging with a dot-and-dash design. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Wilton Library. Dave Brubeck’s sons kick off a celebration of his centennial year with Brubecks Play Brubecks. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by guest Dave O’Higgins. The band will play two sets: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. To join the waiting list: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Mindfulness for Teens, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Practicing mindfulness can help with clarity and focus in life. For grades 7-12. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Jan. 13

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. $5 non-refundable fee due at registration: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Democratic Meeting and Caucus, 7 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. The Democratic Town Committee holds its monthly meeting and at 7:45 will caucus to vote for candidates for DTC membership. To be considered, email Tom Dubin at info@wiltondems.or.

January 15

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Jan. 16

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The first of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Darius Brubeck speaking on his father in “Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American.” Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Saturday, Jan. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.