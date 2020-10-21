Wilton Bulletin Board: Wild things running, Halloween puppets,

"The Not So Spooky Ghost" by WonderSpark fuses puppetry and storytelling with memorable characters and silly songs. The Not-So-Spooky Ghost, his skeleton father and a mysterious scarecrow have lots of laughs in this all-ages virtual Halloween puppet show. Wilton Historical Society, Oct. 24, 2020.

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in third through sixth grade with a participating adult. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 23

Where the Wild Things Run, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Virtual running of the annual 5K. Participants may run/walk on their own schedule Oct. 23-25. Kids 1K Fun Run as well. Sign up ($35/5K; $20/1K) at woodcocknaturecenter.org, click on Upcoming Events.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Halloween Puppet Show, 2-3 p.m. Wilton Historical Society presents “The Not So Spooky Ghost” by WonderSpark. Fusing puppetry and storytelling with memorable characters and silly songs, the Not-So-Spooky Ghost, his skeleton father and a mysterious scarecrow have lots of laughs in this all-ages virtual Halloween puppet show. $25 perf family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or wiltonhistorical.org.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Stewardship Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m., Gregg Preserve, Mayapple Road. Join the Wilton Land Conservation Trust for some trail and meadow maintenance including brush removal and cutting back woody plants. Details at wiltonlandtrust.org; registration required: https://forms.gle/bhJ3DTYWuine4Bsq8

Tuesday, Oct. 27

In-person Voter Registration, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Registrars’ office, Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Last regular opportunity for Wilton residents to register to vote for Nov. 3 election.

Questions Concerning COVID, 3 p.m. Dr. Paul Pino, chief of the Section of Infectious Diseases at Norwalk Hospital, will give a presentation on the COVID-19 pandemic focusing on issues pertinent to seniors. He will discuss the status of vaccination trials and therapeutics, as well as advisable public measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Q&A to follow presentation. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. RSVP: 203-762-2600 to receive a link for the Zoom call.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Prepare a recipe to “show and tell.” This session is soup. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.