Wilton Bulletin Board: Turtles, jazz, state secrets

Get to know some turtles while enjoying libations at Woodcock Nature Center’s Toast & Turtles on Sept. 23. Get to know some turtles while enjoying libations at Woodcock Nature Center’s Toast & Turtles on Sept. 23. Photo: Sam Nunes / Woodcock Nature Center Photo: Sam Nunes / Woodcock Nature Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Turtles, jazz, state secrets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Friday, Sept. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop , 10:30-noon. Read you poetry aloud to the rest of the group. Email poems ahead to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net for distribution to the group. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 21

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters , 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss , 11-noon. Krauss will lead a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the U.S. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

The Cookbook Connection , 5-6 p.m. Share a favorite recipe with the group. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Wilton Farmers Market , noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up : The History of Jazz in America, 5-6 p.m. Postponed from April due to the pandemic, the final installment of the collaboration between Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society will focus on women in jazz, presented by vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Toast & Turtles , 6:30 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Gather by the fire at Woodcock’s pavilion for a sip of your choice courtesy of Cellar XV Wine Market and a taste from caterer Sarah Bouissou. Hear live tunes by Woodcock Board Member Pete Campbell and say hello to some old turtle friends. Kick-off to Woodcock’s virtual fall auction fundraiser. Advance registration $45, 21 and older, required: https://bit.ly/2FymVB8.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Booked for Lunch , 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wilton Historical Society’s history reading group will welcome state historian Walker Woodward as he talks about his newly released book, “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments that Shaped a Great State.”

Saturday, Sept. 26

Shred Day , 9 a.m.-noon, Bankwell Wilton, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Free shredding services for bills, checks, old credit cards, passports and other personal papers. Limit of 3-foot-square box per person. Staff with PPE will unload boxes from cars. People do not need to exit their cars.

Pumpkin Sale , 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Pumpkins will be sold along with fresh mums, hay bales and corn stalks. Sale continues through Oct. 30.