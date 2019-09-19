Wilton Bulletin Board — Stuffing buses, mega book sale, Ambler fun

Wilton's Grace Horton builds a scarecrow during Ambler Farm Day in 2017. This year's event is Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4. There will be games, food, apple slingshot, farm animals, scarecrows, hay rides, trebuchet punkin chucker, children's crafts, pumpkin patch, live music, homemade apple pies and baked goods, pumpkin painting and more.

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Experience the Zentangle Art Method, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the simple steps of this meditative art form. For beginners and those with experience. $5 registration fee. For adults 18 and older. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Emanuel Screening, 7:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, Ridgefield Road. A free showing of the film that recounts the aftermath of the shooting that took nine lives at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. A panel discussion afterwards will feature survivor Polly Sheppard and Rose Simmons, daughter of one of the victims. Free.

Friday, Sept. 20

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. A guided walk of the three different types of stone walls on the property and their history. Free, no registration.

Stuff the Bus, 5 p.m., Cider Mill School Lower Parking Lot, School Road. The Wilton High School varsity cheerleaders and football team will hold their annual Stuff the Bus collection to benefit wilton’s food pantry. Only non-food items are being collected. Collection runs from 5 until the end of the game with Brien McMahon High School.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Women of Weir Farm, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Ranger talk explores the lives of the three generations of women who lived on the farm who were scholars, humanitarians, homemakers, writers, historians, community activists and artists. Free, registration required:203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Early buying, with $5 admission, is from 9 to 10 a.m. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages.

Junior Ranger Family Fun Day, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Junior Ranger activities. Free, no registration.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Brass. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Ages 4 and up. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Ambler Farm Day, noon-4 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. Family-friendly event with apple slingshot, farm animals, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, children’s crafts, the pumpkin patch, trebuchet, live music and more. Admission: $20/car, $10/seniors. Information: amblerfarm.org.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages.

Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse Open House, 2-4 p.m., 157 Hurlbutt Street. Experience how Wilton students got their education 100 years ago.

Monday, Sept. 23

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages. All items half-price.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-4 p.m., Wilton Library.Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages. $5 per bag, bags supplied by library.

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Fire Prevention and Safety Tips, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Wilton Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso and Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin Plank will arrive in a fire truck in full gear. They will present fire safety information, including tips on home smoke alarms, kitchen and bedroom safety, fire escape planning and avoiding slips and falls. Q&A will follow. Free. Open to the public. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations: 203-762-2600

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Book Folding Art, 6-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to fold a book into a heart, paw print or other picture. Ages 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Sept. 26

College Frenzy: How to Manage and Minimize the Stress, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Tips and strategies for viewing the college process as a natural next step that fosters resilience and relationships rather than discord and despair. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Presenters: psychologist Susan Bauerfeld and consultant Victoria Hirsch. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce present how to Become a Trusted Adviser in Your Business to Grow and Sustain Your Business. Speaker Chris Salem is a life and business strategist and former sales executive. Free, register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Friday, Sept. 27

Farming the Landscape, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Guided tour that explores the agricultural history of the farm. Free, no registration.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, 5-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza, Bubble and Brew. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

In Search of the Old Leatherman, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, remits state archaeologist will present an illustrated talk on the man who roamed Fairfield and Westchester counties in the 19th century. Free/members, $10/non-members. Register: 203-762-7257 or info@wiltonhistorical.org.

How to Read James Joyce, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First of a three-part series with Mark Schenker of Take College on how to appreciate Joyce’s method of writing. Q&A after each lecture; reception follows. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 29

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph the same grounds that inspired painting masterpieces. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-5 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Monday, Sept. 30

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.