Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life will light the giant menorah on the town green on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Songs with Santa, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Santa will join Music on the Hill and their handbells in the Abbott Barn for family-friendly event with a jingle-bell craft. Free.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Menorah Lighting Celebration, 5 p.m., Wilton Town Green. The giant menaorh will be lit to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. There will be live music, hot latkes, gelt, dreidels. Free and open to all. Led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center: 203-635-4118 or schneersoncenter.org.

Monday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-630 p.m., Wilton Library. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make applesauce cake while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Wilton Family YMCA Grand Opening and Renovation Celebration, 10:30 a.m., 404 Danbury Road. Ribbon cutting, tours of new lobby, locker rooms, fitness areas, and child watch; sample classes; equipment demos; giveaways; meet Y staff.

Monday, Jan. 6

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Daniel Levitin discusses his new book, Successful Aging: A Neuroscientis Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn about the purpose and differences between the two tests with college counselor Priyanka Shingala. For high school students, parents welcome. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Friday, Jan. 10

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton artists Dawn Dahl, Gini Fischer, Dorothy Hyde, Trish Nelson, Rama Ramaswami, and Robert Tortorella join other area artists in the exhibition, Winter Interlude. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Tales to Tails, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Wilton Library. Dave Brubeck’s sons kick off a celebration of his centennial year with Brubecks Play Brubecks. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by guest Dave O’Higgins. The band will play two sets: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. To join the waiting list: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Mindfulness for Teens, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Practicing mindfulness can help with clarity and focus in life. For grades 7-12. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Jan. 13

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. $5 non-refundable fee due at registration: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

January 15

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.