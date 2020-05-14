Wilton Bulletin Board: Short stories, little-known history, college Q&A

Wilton Historical Society Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an episode of History is Here each Friday on the society's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Thursday, May 14

Poetry with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The two lecturers share a four-week online literature seminar series called “Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth” that juxtaposes ancient Greek may against several more modern poets. Presented by Wilton Library. Poems and readings will be emailed to you several days before the sessions. Free. Advance registration required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will be emailed the session invitation link. Email mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

SCORE Webinar: Creative Professional Series, 12-1 p.m. Cliff Ennico discusses “Trademarks for Creatives.” Free. Register: www.wiltonibrary.org.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Virtual New Yorker Shorts, 5-6:30 p.m. Wilton Library presents short stories from the New Yorker with Susan Boyar via Zoom. Story titles with links announced one week prior to discussion. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 15

Firefighter Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m., via Zoom. From Wilton Library, Wilton firefighters read stories for children 4 and up. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

History is Here in Wilton. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Monday, May 18

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Show off your latest creation, seek advice, and chat about anything while working on your own projects. Registration is required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will be emailed the Zoom link. Email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Tuesday, May 19

Ms. Jen’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center educator Jen Bradshaw reads a book and shows off some of her nature finds. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, 5-6 p.m. Participants may create a dish to “show and tell” or just join in on the virtual chat. This week’s theme is Italian. Share family recipes, favorite cookbooks, etc. Registration required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Email questions to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 20

What’s It Wednesday, 10 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Backyard Nature with Mr. Sam, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center Sam Nunes shows viewers around his own backyard and imparts environmental lessons. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

Thursday, May 21

Poetry with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The two lecturers share a four-week online literature seminar series called “Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth” that juxtaposes ancient Greek may against several more modern poets. Presented by Wilton Library. Poems and readings will be emailed to you several days before the sessions. Free. Advance registration required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will be emailed the session invitation link. Email mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Friday, May 22

Firefighter Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m., via Zoom. From Wilton Library, Wilton firefighters read stories for children 4 and up. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

History is Here in Wilton. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Tuesday, May 26

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Wilton Library offers a live Zoom discussion about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summer. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 27

What’s It Wednesday, 10 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Backyard Nature with Mr. Sam, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center Sam Nunes shows viewers around his own backyard and imparts environmental lessons. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

At Home with Book Buzz, 11 a.m.-noon. Join Wilton Library librarians on Zoom to discuss what you’ve been reading and get inspiration on what to read next. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. email questions to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 28

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live, 10-10:30 a.m. For children 2-5. Register for this Zoom session at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Literature and Life, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker presents an introduction to reading literature for pleasure. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 29

Firefighter Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m., via Zoom. From Wilton Library, Wilton firefighters read stories for children 4 and up. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

History is Here in Wilton. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.