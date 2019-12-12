Wilton Bulletin Board: Santa hayride, holiday show, concerts, lots of wreath events

Our Lady of Fatima choir members, from left, Chris Switzer, MaryAnn Bozzuti, Janice Dehn and Lissa Seeberger join Kris Kringle in anticipation of the choir's annual Advent concert on Dec. 15. Our Lady of Fatima choir members, from left, Chris Switzer, MaryAnn Bozzuti, Janice Dehn and Lissa Seeberger join Kris Kringle in anticipation of the choir's annual Advent concert on Dec. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Church Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Church Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Santa hayride, holiday show, concerts, lots of wreath events 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what's happening and when, and to help schedule important events.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE present Creating an Effective Elevator Speech. Learn the four key elements of an effective elevator speech to complement a marketing program and enhance business opportunities. Free, registration required: www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin.

Friday, Dec. 13

Santa Hayride, 4-8 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. A gathering for all ages with a bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies. Kids will sing holiday songs and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Presented by Parks and Recreation: 203-834-6234.

A Gift for You and Me, 7 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Sounds of the Season, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill concert of the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir with Festival and Children's Chorus performing classic carols and songs. Free, with donations welcome: $20 suggested. 203-529-3133; musiconthehillCT.org.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Wreath Ceremony, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Green, Center Street. Boy Scouts will place wreaths to remember Wilton veterans. The community is invited. American Legion Post 86 will be open afterwards for hot cider and refreshments at 112 Old Ridgefield Road.

Wreath Festival Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. All ages are welcome to use an array of natural materials and kid-friendly pieces to create a balsam holiday wreath. Winter animal encounters, face painting, nature art, photos, donuts, hot cocoa and more. Pay at the door, $55 per wreath.

Holly Jolly Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Santa visits from 11 to 1. There’s a drop-in gingerbread cookie-decorating workhop from 11 to 3, $5 per person. Silhouette portraits by appointment from 11 to 3.

Wreaths Across America, noon, Sharp Hill Cemetery, Sharp Hill Road and Route 7. Wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans and those who died in service to America.

A Gift for You and Me, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas Pageant, 10 a.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. A Night in Bethlehem: The Peace & Promise of Christmas is a multi-generational pageant for all ages. It is part of the morning service.

A Gift for You and Me, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Advent Concert, 3 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road. The adult choir will present Joy Has Dawned, an eight-movement Christmas musical in the style of Lessons and Carols, composed and arranged by Lloyd Larson. Free.

Monday, Dec. 16

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road. A winter-themed celebration of music features the combined Wilton High School orchestras, combined choirs, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble 1.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Songs with Santa, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Santa will join Music on the Hill and their handbells in the Abbott Barn for family-friendly event with a jingle-bell craft. Free.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-630 p.m., Wilton Library. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make applesauce cake while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Wilton Family YMCA Grand Opening and Renovation Celebration, 10:30 a.m., 404 Danbury Road. Ribbon cutting, tours of new lobby, locker rooms, fitness areas, and child watch; sample classes; equipment demos; giveaways; meet Y staff.