Wilton Bulletin Board: S’mores, voting, space

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, July 23

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Third of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photograpy for Teens, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This is the second of a two-day, Zoom workshop for teens entering sixth through 12th grade. Must have an iPhone, preferably version 7.0 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 26

Family S’mores & more! 5-6:30 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Enjoy s’mores and then visit the more than 30 resident reptiles and amphibians at the nature center. No dogs. Free, registration required at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Monday, July 27

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Show off creations, seek advice, chat while working on a project. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 28

Special Voter Enrollment Session, noon-2 p.m., Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. The registrars will be correcting the list of Wilton electors. Residents may register, check their party enrollment, and if unaffiliated, may join a political party in order to vote in the primaries on Aug. 11.

Privatization and Partnership is the New Space Frontier, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. A virtual program on new developments in space exploration presented by David Mestre, planetarium director at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 30

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Last of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.