A bee lands on a one of a myriad of sunflowers in bloom in Schenck's Island. People can "bee the change" to a more sustainable ecosystem by learning about the Pollinator Pathway in a program on Aug. 31.

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Monday, Aug. 31

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

“Bee” The Change: Protect Wilton’s Rivers by Joining the Pollinator Pathway, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a two-part webinar on the importance of the Comstock Brook. Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Donna Merrill of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, will discuss specific steps people can take in their own arts to improve local water quality. Registration required: https://bit.ly/2CUIUkx.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Don’t Fall for a Scam, 10 a.m. Lt. Dave Hartman will discuss scams that are circulating in Wilton and surrounding towns. Presented by Wilton Senior Center and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Register by calling Stephanie Rowe at 203-834-6240 or email her at Stephanie.Rowe@wiltonct.org to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Wilton Library Readers, 12-1:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound, 7-8:30 p.m. “Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook” is the third program in a series focused on the health of the Comstock Brook in Wilton. Soundkeeper Bill Lucy will discuss how Comstock Brook affected him growing up here, the reasons for water decline, dams, and how it all affects the Sound. Register: https://bit.ly/34ulcXZ.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 3-4:30 p.m. Use simple steps to create beautiful patterns. Ages 13 and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30-noon. Read you poetry aloud to the rest of the group. Email poems ahead to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net for distribution to the group. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 21

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11-noon. Krauss will lead a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the U.S. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share a favorite recipe with the group. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America, 5-6 p.m. Postponed from April due to the pandemic, the final installment of the collaboration between Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society will focus on women in jazz, presented by vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Pumpkin Sale, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Pumpkins will be sold along with fresh mums, hay bales and corn stalks. Sale continues through Oct. 30.

Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, 3-4 p.m. Mark Schencker of Yale College offers a virtual lecture series on Joyce’s Ulysses through the lens of Homer’s Odyssey. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.