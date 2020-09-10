Wilton Bulletin Board: Ribbon-cutting, bike ride, poetry

There will be a ribbon-cutting celebration at the new Prospector Theater on Sept. 15. There will be a ribbon-cutting celebration at the new Prospector Theater on Sept. 15. Photo: Prospector Theater / Contributed Photo Photo: Prospector Theater / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Ribbon-cutting, bike ride, poetry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Saturday, Sept. 12

DIY DK 100 Mitch Ancona Ride, 8 a.m., Norwalk River Valley Trail. Ancona Wines and Liquors owner Mitch Ancona will ride 100 miles along the NRVT in Wilton to showcase the trail and raise funds to build more miles of trail. He will start at the parking lot on Twin Oaks Lane and ride the two-mile east loop multiple times. To donate, visit nrvt-trail.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Prospector Theater Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., 21 River Road. The ribbon-cutting marks the beginning of the renovation of the Bow Tie Cinemas to the Prospector Theater, which employs people who self-identify as disabled and who are traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.

From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound, 7-8:30 p.m. “Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook” is the third program in a series focused on the health of the Comstock Brook in Wilton. Soundkeeper Bill Lucy will discuss how Comstock Brook affected him growing up here, the reasons for water decline, dams, and how it all affects the Sound. Register: https://bit.ly/34ulcXZ.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 3-4:30 p.m. Use simple steps to create beautiful patterns. Ages 13 and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30-noon. Read you poetry aloud to the rest of the group. Email poems ahead to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net for distribution to the group. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 21

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11-noon. Krauss will lead a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the U.S. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share a favorite recipe with the group. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Register: www.wiltonbulletin.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, take-away food, and non-food items. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America, 5-6 p.m. Postponed from April due to the pandemic, the final installment of the collaboration between Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society will focus on women in jazz, presented by vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wilton Historical Society’s history reading group will welcome state historian Walker Woodward as he talks about his newly released book, “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments that Shaped a Great State.”

Saturday, Sept. 26

Pumpkin Sale, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Pumpkins will be sold along with fresh mums, hay bales and corn stalks. Sale continues through Oct. 30.

Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, 3-4 p.m. Mark Schencker of Yale College offers a virtual lecture series on Joyce’s Ulysses through the lens of Homer’s Odyssey. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.