Wilton Go Green invites the community to view the documentary "Microplastic Madness" and then join in a discussion of plastic pollution.

Thursday, July 9

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. A four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 12

Microplastic Madness, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Wilton Go Green invites viewers to watch the 76-minute film Microplastic Madness any time between 3:30 and 8:30. The family-friendly film follows the 56 Brooklyn fifth graders who act on plastic pollution. Discussion follows on July 14. Register at https://bit.ly/2Vm7tgs.

Tuesday, July 14

Microplastic Madness, 7-8 p.m. Join Wilton Go Green for a discussion of the film viewed on July 12. With Norwalk River Watershed Association and Surfrider Foundation. Students encouraged to join. Register at https://bit.ly/2Vm7tgs.

Wednesday, July 15

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Practice this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. No experience needed, for ages 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 16

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Second of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photography for Teens, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. This is the first of a two-day, Zoom workshop for teens entering sixth through 12th grade. Must have an iPhone, preferably version 7.0 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, July 17

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group via Zoom. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required. www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 21

Book Discussion with Janet Krauss, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Online discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Free, registration required. www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. A virtual recipe swap where participants create a dish for “show and tell.” This month’s focus is Asian dishes. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 22

Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea, 10:30-noon. Wilton resident Peter Wrampe discusses this book by Charles Seife via Zoom. He will trace the number’s origins, emergence and how it has impacted science and economic development in the West. Wrampe is an Adjunct Instructor in NYU’s Graduate School, focusing on Inferential Statistics and Finance for Marketing. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Practice this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. No experience needed, for students entering seventh through 12th grade. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 23

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Third of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photograpy for Teens, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This is the second of a two-day, Zoom workshop for teens entering sixth through 12th grade. Must have an iPhone, preferably version 7.0 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 26

Family S’mores & More! 5-6:30 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Enjoy s’mores and then visit the more than 30 resident reptiles and amphibians at the nature center. No dogs. Free, registration required at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Monday, July 27

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Show off creations, seek advice, chat while working on a project. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 28

Privatization and Partnership is the New Space Frontier, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. A virtual program on new developments in space exploration presented by David Mestre, planetarium director at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 30

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Last of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.