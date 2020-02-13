Wilton Bulletin Board: Poetry, gardening, “Remembering Dave”

Author Daryl Beyers will discuss his book, “The New Gardener’s Handbook,” at Wilton Library on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, 2020. Author Daryl Beyers will discuss his book, “The New Gardener’s Handbook,” at Wilton Library on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Poetry, gardening, “Remembering Dave” 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. This month’s book is “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone. Bring lunch, the society provides beverage and dessert. Free, register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Saturday, Feb. 15

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Daryl Beyers, who teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, will discuss his book, “The New Gardener’s Handbook.” Free, Q&A. Books available for purchase and signing. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Xiomaro at Kiwanis, noon-1:30 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Author and photographer Xiomaro will give a talk with a pop-up exhibit of his work at Weir Farm National Historic Site. Signed copies of his book, Weir Farm National Historic Site will be available for purchase. The community is welcome. Lunch is $15 for non-members and is served at 12:15. Reservations should be made by calling 203-354-0208.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The final lecture in the series about World War I and its aftermath presented by Wilton resident Jean-Pierre Lavielle. In 1921 a treaty was signed that reshaped the Middle East from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire to its current form. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

Remembering Dave: A Brubeck Family Album, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Reception celebrating the opening of an exhibition devoted to Dave Brubeck’s jazz career and life in Wilton. Free for Society members, $10 for non-members. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

80s Night, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Fundraiser will offer an evening of karaoke, open bar, food, trivia and 80s music. Eighties attire encouraged but not required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Tm1ecm.

Monday, Feb. 24

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Hannah Sklar shows her work. Free. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House by Jon Meacham. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Special Education Talk, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Clinical psychologist Mary Murphy presents “10 Practical strategies to Help Your Children Improve their Executive Function Skills.” Co-sponsored by the library and SPED*NET Wilton. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make hand pies while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Maple Syrup Open House, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Visitors may tap a tree, take the maple syrup taste test, learn about Native American, colonial, and modern methods of making syrup and taste the farm’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Amblerfarm.org.

Stories from the Suffrage Campaign, 4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Kelly Marino will discuss “The Movement was a Great ‘Mosaic:’ Connecticut Women and Stories from the Suffrage Campaign.” Reception follows. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.