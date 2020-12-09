Wilton Bulletin Board: Nativity, Menorah, holiday concert

Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center of Jewish Life lights the menorah at the Wilton town green on Dec. 22, 2019. This year the menorah will be lit Sunday, Dec. 13.

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Drive-by Live Nativity, 3-5 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church present “I Believe: The Road to Bethlehem.” View the live nativity, with animals, from your car. Non-perishable food will be collected for local food pantries. Rain date is Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m., updates on Facebook, wiltonpresbyterian.org and stmatthewswilton.org.

Menorah Lighting, 4 p.m., Town Green. The menorah will be lit amid a celebration with live music, gelt and dreidels.

Monday, Dec. 14

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skills. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Zentangle Art Workshop, Zooming with Amy, 3-4:20 p.m. Join in this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim will tell stories and lead a craft about the festival of lights. For kindergarten and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Children in kindergarten and up will make a Christmas craft. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Singers Holiday Concert, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers presents “’Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” with the Wilton High School Madrigals. This year’s concert also includes an invitation to viewers to join in a virtual recording of the concert’s finale, “White Christmas.” The concert will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year’s Day. Tickets: wiltonsingers.org.

Monday, Dec. 28

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, 4-5 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will lead an inspirational workshop of relaxation techniques on Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.