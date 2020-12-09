Wilton Bulletin Board: Nativity, Menorah, holiday concert
The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.
Drive-by Live Nativity, 3-5 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church present “I Believe: The Road to Bethlehem.” View the live nativity, with animals, from your car. Non-perishable food will be collected for local food pantries. Rain date is Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m., updates on Facebook, wiltonpresbyterian.org and stmatthewswilton.org.
Menorah Lighting, 4 p.m., Town Green. The menorah will be lit amid a celebration with live music, gelt and dreidels.
Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skills. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Zentangle Art Workshop, Zooming with Amy, 3-4:20 p.m. Join in this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim will tell stories and lead a craft about the festival of lights. For kindergarten and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Christmas History and Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Children in kindergarten and up will make a Christmas craft. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Wilton Singers Holiday Concert, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers presents “’Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” with the Wilton High School Madrigals. This year’s concert also includes an invitation to viewers to join in a virtual recording of the concert’s finale, “White Christmas.” The concert will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year’s Day. Tickets: wiltonsingers.org.
Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, 4-5 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will lead an inspirational workshop of relaxation techniques on Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.