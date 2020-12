The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Monday, Dec. 28

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, 4-5 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will lead an inspirational workshop of relaxation techniques on Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 4

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Wilton Library via Zoom. For crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Meditation for Wilton High School Students, 4-4:30 p.m. Mindfulness meditation instructor Alena Murphy will help students learn to reduce stress and anxiety, manage difficult emotions, improve focus, find compassion and empathy for themselves and others. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 7

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share your favorite one-pot creation whether crock pot, pressure cooker, Dutch oven or sheet pan. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. Create beautiful patterns with this meditative art form. For novices to experts. See registration link for materials needed. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Wilton Library Readers, 12-1:30 p.m. This month’s book is Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. Questions: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3:30-5, Wilton Library via Zoom. This class will work on beginner patterns. For children in third through sixth grade with a participating adult. Questions: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Initiatives to Improve Stream Management in Connecticut, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. Chris Bellucci with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will discuss the work he and his colleagues are doing to measure stream connectivity with trail cameras to develop a cold-water stream habitat web map. Free. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3nrBrvv.

Friday, Jan. 15

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan 16

Winter Guided Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Explore wintr at Woodcock with educator Sam Nunes. Suggested donation: $25 per family. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Your COVID Toolbox: Helping Adults Cope in Crazy Times, 10-11 a.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. Silver Hill Hospital Resilience Trainer Matt DeBernardis will help viewers collect tools to cope during the winter months of the pandemic. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Your COVID Toolbox: Helping Teens Cope in Crazy Times, 10-11 a.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. Silver Hill Hospital Resilience Trainer Matt DeBernardis will help viewers collect tools to cope during the winter months of the pandemic. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Saturday, Jan. 23

Fairfield County Libraries Chess Tournament, 1-5 p.m. Students from Wilton, Ridgefield, South Norwalk and Mark Twain libraries will compete for the championship. The matches will be played through Chess.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. Krauss will lead a discussion of 10 short poems by form Poet Laureate Ted Kooser. Questions: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Sunset Guided Hike, 4-530 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn what happens as the sun goes down at the nature center with educator Sam Nunes. Suggested donation: $25 per family. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 7-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library via Zoom. A discussion of testing, deferring admission and the latest updates about college. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society via Zoom. Author Anne Gardiner Perkins will discuss her book, “Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant.” Suggested contribution is $10. Registration essential: info@wiltonhistorical.org. Registrants will receive a confirmation, Zoom session ID Code, and instructions about how to submit questions.