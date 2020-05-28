Wilton Bulletin Board: Literature, farmers market

Thursday, May 28

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live, 10-10:30 a.m. For children 2-5. Register for this Zoom session at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Literature and Life, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker presents an introduction to reading literature for pleasure. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 29

Firefighter Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m., via Zoom. From Wilton Library, Wilton firefighters read stories for children 4 and up. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 1

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 2

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, 5-6 p.m. Create something yummy to virtually show and tell. Share recipes and favorite cookbooks. This week’s theme: healthy dessert. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 3

History is Here in Wilton, 8:15 a.m. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Backyard Nature with Mr. Sam, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center Sam Nunes shows viewers around his own backyard and imparts environmental lessons. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

Firefighter Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m. Interactive story time on Zoom with Wilton firefighters. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.org and click on “events.”

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m. Create beautiful patterns with simple steps. For adults and teens 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 4

Police Officer Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m. Interactive story time on Zoom with Wilton police officers. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 6

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 8

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 10

What’s It Wednesday, 8:15 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Wilton Library Readers, 12-1:30 p.m. Zoom book discussion of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Street. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.org and click on “events.”

Thursday, June 11

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story. Kids going into kindergarten through sixth grade may sign up for Wilton Library’s summer reading program. Details at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 13

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 15

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 16

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, 5-6 p.m. Create something yummy to virtually show and tell. Share recipes and favorite cookbooks. This week’s theme: summer salads and light dishes. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 17

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.org and click on “events.”

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m. Create beautiful patterns with simple steps. For adults and teens 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 20

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 23

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Educational consultant Matthew Greene discusses essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of a student’s summer. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Author Talk, 7-8 p.m. Liv Constantine discusses her book, “The Wife Stalker.” Author Wendy Walker will moderate the discussion. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Books may be purchased through Elm Street Books, www.elmstreetbooks.com. Questions: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 24

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.org and click on “events.”

Teen Zentangle Art Workshop, 2-3:30. Students in grades 7-12 may create beautiful patterns in simple steps. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 27

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.