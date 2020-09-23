Wilton Bulletin Board: Interesting historical facts, pumpkins

Connecticut’s state historian Walter Woodward, shown with his dogs Jasper and Callie, is giving a virtual talk about his new book, “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State,” on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The talk is being held on Zoom and requires registration through the Wilton Historical Society. less Connecticut’s state historian Walter Woodward, shown with his dogs Jasper and Callie, is giving a virtual talk about his new book, “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State,” on ... more Photo: Photo Submitted By Walter Woodward Photo: Photo Submitted By Walter Woodward Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Interesting historical facts, pumpkins 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wilton Historical Society’s history reading group will welcome state historian Walker Woodward as he talks about his newly released book, “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments that Shaped a Great State.”

Saturday, Sept. 26

Shred Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Bankwell Wilton, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Free shredding services for bills, checks, old credit cards, passports and other personal papers. Limit of 3-foot-square box per person. Staff with PPE will unload boxes from cars. People do not need to exit their cars.

Pumpkin Sale, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Pumpkins will be sold along with fresh mums, hay bales and corn stalks. Sale continues through Oct. 30.

Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, 3-4 p.m. Mark Schencker of Yale College offers a virtual lecture series on Joyce’s Ulysses through the lens of Homer’s Odyssey. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Objects of Desire, 7-8 p.m.. This fundraiser for the Wilton Historical Society brings together designers Anthony Baratta and Phillip Thomas for a conversation about using “objects of desire” in interior design. Tickets: $50 to $125. Details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Virtual Book Club, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Led by Girl Scout Emily Johnson for students in fourth through seventh grade. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College continues his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Cruise-thru Ambler Farm Day, noon-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. A drive-thru version of the annual event featuring a “hay” way, Dunk a Local, Pie in the Face toss, apple slingshot and more. Timed registration: $100 per car at amblerfarm.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Navigating the College Application Process, 5-6 p.m. College counselor Priyanka Shingala explains different types of college applications, do’s and don’ts, and the Common App. For high school seniors and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Cortney Davis Reads Her Poetry, 5-6 p.m. Local poet and nurse Cortney Davis reads from her newest book, “I Hear Their Voices Singing.” Signed copies of her book will be available ahead of the program by emailing Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, Belden Hill Road. Drive-thru clinic with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Appointments required, no walk-ups allowed. Sign-up details: wiltonct.org/health-department.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College continues his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, Belden Hill Road. Drive-thru clinic with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Appointments required, no walk-ups allowed. Sign-up details: wiltonct.org/health-department.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Italian Cooking with Sally Maraventano, 3-4:30 p.m. Maraventano, founder of Cucina Casalinga, shares tips and recipes on how to make a fall soup and bruschetta. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3:30-5 p.m. Learn to create beautiful patterns without drawing experience. For adults and teens. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Online Medicare Boot Camp, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about Medicare eligibility and options from Nancy Lombard of Southwest CT Agency on Aging. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 16

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Poets should send poems they would like to share with the group to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College concludes his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m. Partake in conversation while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Live Q&A on testing, deferring admission and other updates. Recommended for high school juniors, seniors and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Social Security Strategies to Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement, noon-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Investment adviser Michael Alimo discusses strategies to boost benefits and retirement income. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in third through sixth grade with a participating adult. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Prepare a recipe to “show and tell.” This session is soup. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.