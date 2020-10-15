Wilton Bulletin Board: Hope, pumpkins, Social Security

A leafy pumpkin is one option for decorating at the Wilton Historical Society on Oct. 17, 2020. A leafy pumpkin is one option for decorating at the Wilton Historical Society on Oct. 17, 2020. Photo: Wilton Historical Society / Contributed Photo Photo: Wilton Historical Society / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Hope, pumpkins, Social Security 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Online Medicare Boot Camp, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about Medicare eligibility and options from Nancy Lombard of Southwest CT Agency on Aging. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 16

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Poets should send poems they would like to share with the group to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Pumpkin Decorating, 11-11:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Pumpkins may be purchased from the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s pumpkin patch or bring your own. Two decorating sessions will take place outdoors — a mummy pumpkin or leaf decoupage pumpkin. $10 per pumpkin decorated. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or at wiltonhistorical.org.

Service of Hope, 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 225 Danbury Road. Members of the Wilton Clergy Association will lead the community in prayers, readings, music and time for reflection following the loss of three members of the Wilton community. Outdoors, masks required, bring your own chair. Questions: the Rev. Shannon White at Shannon.white@wiltonpresbyterian.org.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College concludes his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m. Partake in conversation while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Live Q&A on testing, deferring admission and other updates. Recommended for high school juniors, seniors and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Social Security Strategies to Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement, noon-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Investment adviser Michael Alimo discusses strategies to boost benefits and retirement income. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in third through sixth grade with a participating adult. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Stewardship Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m., Gregg Preserve, Mayapple Road. Join the wilton And Conservtion Trust for some trail and meadow maintenance including brush removal and cutting back woody plants. Details at wiltonlandtrust.org; registration required: https://forms.gle/bhJ3DTYWuine4Bsq8

Tuesday, Oct. 27

In-person Voter Registration, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Registrars’ office, Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Last regular opportunity for Wilton residents to register to vote for Nov. 3 election.

Questions Concerning COVID, 3 p.m. Dr. Paul Pino, chief of the Section of Infectious Diseases at Norwalk Hospital, will give a presentation on the COVID-19 pandemic focusing on issues pertinent to seniors. He will discuss the status of vaccination trials and therapeutics, as well as advisable public measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Q&A to follow presentation. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. RSVP: 203-762-2600 to receive a link for the Zoom call.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Prepare a recipe to “show and tell.” This session is soup. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.