Wilton Bulletin Board: Homeschooling, college questions, principal singer

Thursday, Aug. 13

Roll a Picasso for Teens, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Create a Picasso-style portrait by rolling dice and a chart to determine what shape face, eyes, nose, etc. to draw. For students in grades 7-12. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live!, 3:30-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade may make kaleidoscopes. Craft kids will be available at drive-thru window. Registration required. Details and register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 14

Homeschooling: Is it the right choice for you and your children? 10:30-11:45 a.m. Linda Hincks, owner of Wren Homeschool Consulting, will review the associated laws and guidelines, how to pick curricula for your family, how much time is required and what homeschooling life is like. Online registration required and space limited. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Poems should be emailed to Ray Rauth (rayrauth@optonline.net) ahead of time. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Live with Katie Shepherd, 3-4 p.m., wilton Library. Join Shepherd, a registered dietitian from Food Explorers, to make homemade chocolate toaster pastries. Ingredients may be found in registration link. For grades 3-5 with supervision. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 17

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Education consultant Matthew Greene will answer questions about testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. For high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Comstock Brook: Protecting & Restoring Our Native Brook Trout Stream, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First in a two-part webinar about the importance of the stream, threats to its health and how it can be restored. Presented by Jeff Yates of Trout Unlimited. Series concludes on Aug. 31. Registration required: https://bit.ly/2X1WUjj. For Aug. 31 registration, visit https://bit.ly/2CUIUkx.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Live with Al DeCant, the Singing Principal, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. The library’s summer reading program concludes with a performance by the principal who entertains young people with music and storytelling. For children in kindergarten and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn to create beautiful patterns with simple steps. For adults and teens, 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3-4:30 p.m., Children in grades 3-7 can create beautiful art in a relaxing atmosphere. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 24

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 31

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

“Bee” The Change: Protect Wilton’s Rivers by Joining the Pollinator Pathway, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a two-part webinar on the importance of the Comstock Brook. Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Donna Merrill of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, will discuss specific steps people can take in their own arts to improve local water quality. Registration required: https://bit.ly/2CUIUkx.