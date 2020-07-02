Wilton Bulletin Board: Homer, cooking, food

Thursday, July 2

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. Learn how the free resource JobNow can connect job hunters with online career coaches. (Rescheduled from an earlier date.) Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, July 6

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Show off creations, seek advice, chat while working on a project. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 7

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. A virtual recipe swap with food talk. This session’s theme is vegetarian dishes. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 8

What’s It Wednesday, 8:15 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

College Essay Writing Workshop, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Beth and Tim Manners from Manners Group College Consulting, discuss how to write pieces that stand out. For rising high school seniors only, via Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 9

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. A four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 12

Microplastic Madness, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Wilton Go Green invites viewers to watch the 76-minute film Microplastic Madness any time between 3:30 and 8:30. The family-friendly film follows the 56 Brooklyn fifth graders who act on plastic pollution. Discussion follows on July 14. Register at https://bit.ly/2Vm7tgs.

Tuesday, July 14

Microplastic Madness, 7-8 p.m. Join Wilton Go Green for a discussion of the film viewed on July 12. With Norwalk River Watershed Association and Surfrider Foundation. Students encouraged to join. Register at https://bit.ly/2Vm7tgs.

Wednesday, July 15

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Practice this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. No experience needed, for ages 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 16

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Second of a four-week, online seminar on selected works of Coleridge, Whitman, Browning and Crane, augmented with commentary by the late Harold Bloom. Poetry is emailed in advance. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.