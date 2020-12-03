Wilton Bulletin Board: Holiday greens, puppets, flu shots, live-stream theater

Thursday, Dec. 3

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents the second of a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Holiday Greens Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Trees, wreaths and roping for sale.

Flu shots, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road. For their last drive-thru flu clinic of the year, nurses will immunize all ages against flu. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 400 or visitingnurse.net.

Holiday Puppet Show, 2-3 p.m. WonderSpark Puppets will present a live-stream performance of “The Gingerbread Man” in conjunction with the Wilton Historical Society. $25 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or at wiltonhistorical.org.

Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond, 7-8:30 p.m. Students from Wilton Library’s past Poetry in Motion events will reunite for one evening to perform their latest poems virtually. Poems are about experiences during 2020 and hopes for the future. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Holiday Greens Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Trees, wreaths and roping for sale.

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3 p.m. The Wilton Playshop will livestream a virtual performance of the new comedy by Katie Forgette. It is the story of a cash-challenged, Irish-Catholic family trying to get through 1973. Recommended for ages 16 and up due to adult themes. Free, although donations are appreciated. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Monday, Dec. 7

Teens — Learn to Knit a Winter Hat, 3:30-5 p.m. First of a two-part series in which teens in sixth through 12th grade can learn to knit a winter hat. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for tutorials; a list of what to purchase for the sessions, and to register. The library will supply needles and markers which can be picked up at the drive-thru window. Concludes Dec. 14.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, 5-6 p.m. College counselor Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College, LLC, discusses the difference between the two tests. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Restoring the Norwalk River: Working to Mediate 200 Years of Negative Impact, 7-8:30 p.m. Graduate student Kelly Nealon, who has been working to restore riverweed in the Norwalk River, will discuss how plants can support fish populations and improve water quality for all. Register with Trout Unlimited: https://bit.ly/3lrMuUs.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Wilton Library Readers, 12-1:30 p.m. Susan boyar will lead a discussion of “Floating Bridge” by Alice Munro. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Live with the Beardsley Zoo, 4-5 p.m. The zoo will live-stream a program on “What Makes Animals Different,” with a surprise ambassador animal. For kindergarten and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. During this virtual recipe swap, participants discuss favorite recipes and may show off what they’ve made. This month the focus is on favorite cookie, dish or drink they enjoy during the holidays.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Drive-by Live Nativity, 3-5 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church present “I Believe: The Road to Bethlehem.” View the live nativity, with animals, from your car. Non-perishable food will be collected for local food pantries. Rain date is Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m., updates on Facebook, wiltonpresbyterian.org and stmatthewswilton.org.

Monday, Dec. 14

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skills. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk River Valley Trail Annual Appeal NRVT wants to build all of the feet of its trail, $250 average construction cost, The Outdoor Sports Center is sponsoring the effort Dec. 14 through Dec. 20. BLT/the CURB apartments sponsored it Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. Donations can be made on NRVT’s new website: nrvt-trail.com. Or they can be mailed to: Friends of the NRVT, Inc. P.O. Box 174 Georgetown, CT 06829.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Zentangle Art Workshop, Zooming with Amy, 3-4:20 p.m. Join in this meditative art form that uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim will tell stories and lead a craft about the festival of lights. For kindergarten and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Children in kindergarten and up will make a Christmas craft. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Singers Holiday Concert, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers presents “’Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” with the Wilton High School Madrigals. This year’s concert also includes an invitation to viewers to join in a virtual recording of the concert’s finale, “White Christmas.” The concert will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year’s Day. Tickets: wiltonsingers.org.

Monday, Dec. 28

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, 4-5 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will lead an inspirational workshop of relaxation techniques on Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.