Wilton Bulletin Board: Hikes, college, poetry

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents the second of a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle, 3:30-5 p.m. Create artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Online Panel Discussion, 7-8:30 p.m. The panel will discuss topics such as the medical implications of Alzheimer's, effective communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics. Moderator is Carolyn DeRocco, vice president of education & programs, Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter. Panelists include Alan Radin, M.D.; Danielle Ramos, director of community relations, National Healthcare; Robin Roscillo, Elder Support Services; and attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. A Q&A session will follow. Free Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Autumn Guided Hike, 3-4:30 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join educators Sarah Breznan and Sam Nunes as they lead a hike for adults along the orange trail. Dogs on leash welcome. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share recipes and stories about food. This session’s topic is side dishes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3-4:30 p.m. Participate in the meditative art form, no experience required. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Sunset Guided Hike, 3:30-5 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Enjoy the transition from day to night on the trails with educator Sam Nunes.

The College Timeline, 5-6 p.m. College counselor Priyanka Shingala offers advice on important items and a timeline for high school For eighth graders and high school students and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 20

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11 a.m. - noon. Janet Krauss will lead a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by W. S. Merwin. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 30

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Show off your work, seek advice and chat while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.