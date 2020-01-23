Wilton Bulletin Board: Hikes, cakes and a carnival

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. “Buying a Winning Franchise” explores how to research franchises, legal issues, financing, and real life experiences. Program details at the registration link. Registration required: www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Presented by the library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Winter Guided Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join educator Sam Nunes to explore nature during winter, including bird behavior. All ages, dogs on leashes welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Why Children Love Wilton Library, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In honor of the library’s 125th anniversary, children may drop in and write a small composition on why they love the library. The contributions will be collected and bound into a book that will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 will learn how the New Year holiday is celebrated around the world, including American traditions. They will bake a cake based on a historic recipe. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety, 11:30 a.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The 56-minute documentary focuses on children and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships. It will be shown in the church lounge, followed by a discussion led by area therapists and mental health professionals. Space is limited, free tickets available at facebook.com/events/2312578599033063/ .

Third Annual Winter Carnival, noon-4 p.m., Town Green. Meet and greet cartoon characters, ride a mechanical polar bear or moose, watch an ice sculptor, tour Wilton Center in a vintage horse drawn carriage, carnival games and activities for the whole family including tastings of craft beers, spirits, liquors and food trucks. Free giveaways to the first 250 guests. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce: 203-762-0567.

Walk and Talk, 1 p.m., Cherry Lane Park, Cherry Lane. A one-mile walk led by Conservation Commissioner Colleen O’Brien. Bring snowshoes, if desired. Dogs on leash welcome. Refreshments. Register for notification if canceled: conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The second of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Dr. Gil Harel of Naugatuck Valley Community College speaking on “Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Monday, Jan. 27

Parent Support Group, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Free, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN). Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or Beth44es@gmail.com or visit namisouthwestct.com.

Special Education Discussion, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Southport school psychologist Dave Sylvester will discuss “Non-Verbal Learning Disabilities: What They Are, What They Aren’t and What We Can Do About Them. Registration strongly suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas Kuhn. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Legislative Breakfast, 9:30-11 a.m., The Greens at Cannonade, 435 Danbury Road. The Wilton League of Women Voters presents a meeting with state Senator Will Haskell (D-26), state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125) to discuss issues facing Wilton and outline priorities for the coming legislative cycle. Q&A. The meeting is in the back building.

Groundhogs, Shadows and Light Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the history of Groundhog Day and the many amusing names for the large ground squirrels. The craft will be making a paper-punch design for a votive to cast shadows. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Broadway Bound — Mixed Soloists. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 3

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Green Speaker Series, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton Go Green, and Sherill Baldwin of CT DEEP and RecycleCT present “Recycling: What’s In? What’s Out? What’s Up? Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over; $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Eggs & the Economy, 8 a.m., Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 205 Town Green. The Wilton Chamber of Commerce sponsors this “economic forecast breakfast” that looks at the business and financial landscape. Speaker: Peter Denious, president and CEO of Connecticut Economic Resource Center. The cost is $40 for Chamber members, $45 for future members. Reservations: 203-762-05677 or info@wiltonchamber.com.

Special Education Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Occupational therapists Melissa Chaikin Kahn and Kate Baylis will lead an interactive workshop on the importance of a well-functioning sensory system in a child and Floortime™ therapist Tuvia Cooper will discuss ways to help a child develop social, emotional, and intellectual capacities. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 7

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Art of Firing Circuits Studios features the work of the artists who are members of the Norwalk studio. Reception is free and open to the community.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Chocolates, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade may make molded chocolates and a decorated box to put them in. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Acoustic Duets and More, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Live acoustic concert with songs of multiple genres. Valentine toast and sweet treats after the show. Tickets: $35, all proceeds benefit the Playshop. Tickets: wiltonplayshop.org.

Sunday, Feb. 9

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The third of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Chris Coulter speaking on “Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.