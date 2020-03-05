Wilton Bulletin Board: Hello Girls, maple syrup, breast cancer support

Some of the 223 women who served as telephone operators in France during World War I. They are the subject of the film “The Hello Girls” to be shown at Wilton Library on March 5. Some of the 223 women who served as telephone operators in France during World War I. They are the subject of the film “The Hello Girls” to be shown at Wilton Library on March 5. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Hello Girls, maple syrup, breast cancer support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, March 5

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over; $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Hello Girls, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Screening of the documentary about 223 women sent to France in 1918 as telephone operators and their ensuing fight after war’s end to be recognized for their contributions to the U.S. Army. Followed by a panel discussion of the role of women in the armed forces, the “Hello Girls’” return after WWI, and ratification of the 19th Amendment. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, March 7

National Day of Unplugging, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Children 3 and up and their families invited to stop in and play games, do puzzles, color and more on this national tech-free day. Drop in.

Maple Syrup Open House, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Visitors may tap a tree, take the maple syrup taste test, learn about Native American, colonial, and modern methods of making syrup and taste the farm’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Amblerfarm.org.

Adult-Child Zentangle Fun, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. For children in grades 3-6 with participating adult. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, March 8

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The fourth of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features “The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity.” Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Monday, March 9

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, March 10

Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Surgeon, Dr. Kathleen LaVorgna will speak on “Problems After Breast Surgery.” Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, March 11

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s books are Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi and Breaking Kola by Catherine Onyemelukwe. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, March 12

Poetry with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wilton Library. The two lecturers share an eight-week seminar series called “Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth” that juxtaposes ancient Greek may against several more modern poets. Weekly through April 30. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, March 13

Focus ’20 Photography Exhibition Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The community is invited to view the photos entered into the Wilton Arts Council’s annual competition. Awards will be presented.

Saturday, March 14

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Brubeck for Kids, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Cider Mill music teacher Cheryll Ryder leads “A Hands-on Jazz Exploration Workshop” with children working with keyboards, xylophones, and rhythm instruments. Includes snack. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Chilly Run, 12 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Inaugural 2.5-mile fun run along Norwalk River Valley Trail. Registration: $30 includes race jersey, one beer or non-alcoholic beverage, bowl of chili. Bumski’s beer trailer will be on site and chili from Village Market will be for sale. Sign-up: Wilton Parks and Recreation or E-trak under “special events.”

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, March 16

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. New York Times food writer Melissa Clark discusses her new book, “Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France: A Cookbook.” Q&A, books available for purchase and signing. Free. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, March 19

Poetry with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wilton Library. The two lecturers share an eight-week seminar series called “Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth” that juxtaposes ancient Greek may against several more modern poets. Weekly through April 30. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Images of Ireland: A Photography Talk, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Milford Photo’s Jesse Thompson discusses traditional rules of composition with in-camera special effects to create dramatic images. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, March 21

Do You Have a Revolutionary War Ancestor?, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Prospective members workshop for the Daughters of the American Revolution. After an opening presentation, DAR volunteers will help prospective members with their applications. RSVP to Mary Bendix at southwestdd@ctdar.org or call 203-247-1691.

Wilton Library’s Human Library, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Human “books” share their stories one-on-one with “readers” to break down barriers based on appearance or identity. Drop in.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, March 22

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Jerry Bergonzi Quartet performs. Suggested donation: $10. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.