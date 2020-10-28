Wilton Bulletin Board: Halloween, election, flu shots

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Friday, Oct. 30

Halloween Hootenanny, 2-4:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. At this drive-thru event, families can see spooky Halloween décor, great costumes, classic ghoulish music, and get candy treats. Questions: 203-834-6234.

The Outgoing Tide, 8 p.m. Wilton Playshop presents this play by Bruce Graham. A recently streamed performance on the Powerhouse Theater stage in New Canaan is being made available. Tickets are $10 per person, $25 per family or $100 for “angel” contributor available at wiltonplayshop.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Election Day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wilton’s three polling places will be open: Wilton High School Field House, Middlebrook School gymnasium and Cider Mill School gymnasium. Voter registration at town hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, 7-8:30 p.m. Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library's Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic, 2-4:30 p.m., Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road. Participants should print out and bring a completed Consent/Registration Form found at visitingnurse.net, Attendees must remain in their cars and wear protective face masks. There should be no pets in the vehicles.

Remote Learning: Tips & Tricks to Lessen the Stress, 4-5:30 p.m. Twenty-year homeschool veteran Linda Hincks will discuss how to relieve over scheduling stress and revive energy for learning. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 5

American Artisan Show, Wilton Historical Society. The annual show is online through Thursday, Dec. 5, at wiltonhistorical.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads — Jazz, Classical Music and the ‘Third Stream,’ 5-6:30 p.m. Professor Gil Harel will discuss the cross-pollination between jazz and classical music in the early 20th century. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Wilton Reads — Airborne Jazz, 2-3 p.m. The Airborne Jazz Trio will share their energetic jazz as well as educate about jazz as a musical art form. For children and their families. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Socks for Soldiers, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Last day of collection of new white or black crew or tube socks for enlisted men and women. Donations of any color or style of socks for male and female veterans also welcome. Donation boxes are set up outside the high school’s main office on the second floor lobby.

Wilton Library Readers — “Maggie Brown and Others,” noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar discusses “Maggie Brown and Others,” by Peter Orner. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic, 2-4:30 p.m., Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road. Participants should print out and bring a completed Consent/Registration Form found at visitingnurse.net, Attendees must remain in their cars and wear protective face masks. There should be no pets in the vehicles.

Apple Bites with Katie Shepherd, 4-5 p.m. Registered dietitian Katie Shepherd bakes apple crumb bars. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents the second of a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle, 3:30-5 p.m. Create artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Online Panel Discussion, 7-8:30 p.m. The panel will discuss topics such as the medical implications of Alzheimer's, effective communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics. Moderator is Carolyn DeRocco, vice president of education & programs, Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter. Panelists include Alan Radin, M.D.; Danielle Ramos, director of community relations, National Healthcare; Robin Roscillo, Elder Support Services; and attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. A Q&A session will follow. Free Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share recipes and stories about food. This session’s topic is side dishes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3-4:30 p.m. Participate in the meditative art form, no experience required. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The College Timeline, 5-6 p.m. College counselor Priyanka Shingala offers advice on important items and a timeline for high school For eighth graders and high school students and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 20

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11 a.m. - noon. Janet Krauss will lead a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by W. S. Merwin. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 30

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Show off your work, seek advice and chat while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.