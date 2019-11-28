Wilton Bulletin Board — Great Trains, holiday greens, gingerbread

Entries in last year's How Sweet It Is in Wilton gingerbread contest. Entries this year are due Dec. 1 and 2, at Wilton Library. Entries in last year's How Sweet It Is in Wilton gingerbread contest. Entries this year are due Dec. 1 and 2, at Wilton Library. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — Great Trains, holiday greens, gingerbread 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, Nov. 29

Great Trains Holiday Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Layouts of G, HO, N, O, S and Lego winding through tiny towns. Plenty of buttons to push. “Train engineers” on hand to “talk trains.” Admission: free/members, $5/non-member child, $10/non-member adult. Show runs Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 20.

Day After Thanksgiving Movies, Wilton Library. Toy Story 4 will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Aladdin 2 will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Greens Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Christmas trees, wreaths and pine roping available along with hot cocoa, cider and treats. Santa will visit.

The Gingerbread Man, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. WonderSpark Puppets will present the classic story of the little running cookie with a Christmas twist. Includes a puppet activity following the show. Advance reservation and payment — $10 per person — required online at wiltonhistorical.org or by calling 203-762-7257.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Holiday Greens Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Christmas trees, wreaths and pine roping available along with hot cocoa, cider and treats. Santa will visit.

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, 1-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-off for entries into the gingerbread contest sponsored by the library and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Monday, Dec. 2

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-off for entries into the gingerbread contest sponsored by the library and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Holiday Business After Hours, 5:30-7 p.m., Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 27 Cannon Road. Meet Chamber of Commerce members and future members and learn about Fidelco. Chamber fundraiser: $30/members, $35/future members. RSVP: 203-762-0567.

Holiday Trees — Folded Book Art for Adults, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Make one or a trio of three different sizes as holiday decorations. Decorate with ribbon, beads, pom moms. Registration required, $5 materials fee in advance: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Architect Donald M. Rattner discusses My Creative Space: How to Design your home to Stimulate ideas and Spark Innovation. Q&A will follow talk. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Holiday Book Sale, noon, Wilton Library. The library’s annual holiday sale begins and runs through Dec. 29.

Friday, Dec. 6

Senior Holiday Luncheon, noon-2 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Wilton Parks and Recreation will serve a free lunch to Wilton senior citizens with entertainment and a raffle. Information: 203-834-6240 or 203-834-6234.

Holiday Stroll, 5:30 p.m., Wilton Center. The festivities start around 5:30 when the holiday tree will be lit and Santa arrives to visit with children and their parents at the gazebo. There will be crafts for kids, music by the Wilton High School band, carolers, and activities at Wilton Library. Free, presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Information: 203-762-0567 or wiltonchamber.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday Greens Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Christmas trees, wreaths and pine roping available along with hot cocoa, cider and treats.

Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Select area crafters and vendors provide holiday gift-shopping opportunity. Light refreshments, seasonal music. Free admission. Questions: info@cannongrange.org.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Holiday Greens Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Christmas trees, wreaths and pine roping available along with hot cocoa, cider and treats.

Wilton Library’s Friends of the Library Holiday Party, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Adults only. RSVP: 203-762-6321 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 9

Holiday Trees — Folded Book Art for Adults, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Make one or a trio of three different sizes as holiday decorations. Decorate with ribbon, beads, pom moms. Registration required, $5 materials fee in advance: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Gingerbread and house Decorating for Teens, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. For students in grades 6-9. Supplies provided. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Teddy Bear Picnic, 10:30-11:30, Wilton Library. Children 3-5 may bring their favorite bear or other snuggly for songs and a craft. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Short Cuts by Raymond Carver. The movie will be shown later this month. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE present Creating an Effective Elevator Speech. Learn the four key elements of an effective elevator speech to complement a marketing program and enhance business opportunities. Free, registration required: www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin.

Friday, Dec. 13

Santa Hayride, 4-8 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. A gathering for all ages with a bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies. Kids will sing holiday songs and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Presented by Parks and Recreation: 203-834-6234.

A Gift for You and Me, 7 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Wreath Festival Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. All ages are welcome to use an array of natural materials and kid-friendly pieces to create a balsam holiday wreath. Winter animal encounters, face painting, nature art, photos, donuts, hot cocoa and more. Pay at the door, $55 per wreath.

A Gift for You and Me, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

A Gift for You and Me, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A Christmas story, with music and dance, about a family that visits New York City for the holidays. Tickets: $15/$20 online at wiltionplayshop.org.

Monday, Dec. 16

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Dec. 21

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-630 p.m., Wilton Library. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.