Thursday, Oct. 8

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 9

Mindful Forest Walk, 6-7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Cindy Olsen, a Kripalu mindful outdoor guide, will lead a walk that combines history, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and primitive skills. Advance tickets only, $10 per person. Masks required. Register: https://bit.ly/3cRcftN.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, Belden Hill Road. Drive-thru clinic with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Appointments required, no walk-ups allowed. Sign-up details: wiltonct.org/health-department.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College continues his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, Belden Hill Road. Drive-thru clinic with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Appointments required, no walk-ups allowed. Sign-up details: wiltonct.org/health-department.

Stewardship Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m., Spectacle Lane. Join the Wilton Land Conservation Trust in restoring and enhancing trails. Details at wiltonlandtrust.org; registration required: https://forms.gle/bhJ3DTYWuine4Bsq8

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Italian Cooking with Sally Maraventano, 3-4:30 p.m. Maraventano, founder of Cucina Casalinga, shares tips and recipes on how to make a fall soup and bruschetta. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3:30-5 p.m. Learn to create beautiful patterns without drawing experience. For adults and teens. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Online Medicare Boot Camp, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about Medicare eligibility and options from Nancy Lombard of Southwest CT Agency on Aging. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 16

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Poets should send poems they would like to share with the group to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” 3-4 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College concludes his virtual lecture series on Joyce’s “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m. Partake in conversation while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Live Q&A on testing, deferring admission and other updates. Recommended for high school juniors, seniors and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Drive-Thru Senior Appreciation Day, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Free lunch for Wilton older adults prepared by Village Market with a gift from the Wilton Woman’s Club. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Social Security Strategies to Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement, noon-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Investment adviser Michael Alimo discusses strategies to boost benefits and retirement income. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Scruton will present a four-week seminar on “The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over the Roaring 20s.” Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in third through sixth grade with a participating adult. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hike the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail, 10-11:30 a.m., 77 Tito Lane. Guided hike with Woodcock nature Center naturalists highlighting wildlife and native and invasive plant species. Co-hosted by Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Drizzle or shine, limit 12 people. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Stewardship Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m., Gregg Preserve, Mayapple Road. Join the Wilton Land Conservation Trust for some trail and meadow maintenance including brush removal and cutting back woody plants. Details at wiltonlandtrust.org; registration required: https://forms.gle/bhJ3DTYWuine4Bsq8.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Prepare a recipe to “show and tell.” This session is soup. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.