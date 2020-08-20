Wilton Bulletin Board: Food, music, conservation

Thursday, Aug. 20

Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, 3-4:30 p.m., Children in grades 3-7 can create beautiful art in a relaxing atmosphere. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 24

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on vendors how the market operates, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

Saturday, Aug. 29

Red Barn Live, 5-9 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. A drive-in live music concert with Mr. Know It All and John Torres of the band Color Fields. $100 per car. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3kU7OC3. First-come, first-served parking opens at 4. BYO food, beverages and comfy accessories.

Monday, Aug. 31

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

“Bee” The Change: Protect Wilton’s Rivers by Joining the Pollinator Pathway, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a two-part webinar on the importance of the Comstock Brook. Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Donna Merrill of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, will discuss specific steps people can take in their own arts to improve local water quality. Registration required: https://bit.ly/2CUIUkx.