A steaming bowl of chili awaits participants in the Chill Run on March 14.
The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.
Chilly Run, 12 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Inaugural 2.5-mile fun run along Norwalk River Valley Trail. Registration: $30 includes race jersey, one beer or non-alcoholic beverage, bowl of chili. Bumski’s beer trailer will be on site and chili from Village Market will be for sale. Sign-up: Wilton Parks and Recreation or E-trak under “special events.”
Do You Have a Revolutionary War Ancestor?, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Prospective members workshop for the Daughters of the American Revolution. After an opening presentation, DAR volunteers will help prospective members with their applications. RSVP to Mary Bendix at southwestdd@ctdar.org or call 203-247-1691.