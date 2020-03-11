Wilton Bulletin Board: Chilly Run

Saturday, March 14

Chilly Run , 12 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Inaugural 2.5-mile fun run along Norwalk River Valley Trail. Registration: $30 includes race jersey, one beer or non-alcoholic beverage, bowl of chili. Bumski’s beer trailer will be on site and chili from Village Market will be for sale. Sign-up: Wilton Parks and Recreation or E-trak under “special events.”

