Wilton Bulletin Board: Farm stand, What’s It Wednesday, reptiles

Nine year old Isabella John gets a kiss from Blue-Tongued Skink from Riverside Reptiles while Lena Booth and her daughter Lucy look on at Wilton Library. The outfit will be back introducing animals to library patrons via Zoom on June 11. less Nine year old Isabella John gets a kiss from Blue-Tongued Skink from Riverside Reptiles while Lena Booth and her daughter Lucy look on at Wilton Library. The outfit will be back introducing animals to library ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Farm stand, What’s It Wednesday, reptiles 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place live or electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the following week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, June 4

Police Officer Story Time Live, 10-10:30 a.m. Interactive story time on Zoom with Wilton police officers. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Saturday, June 6

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 8

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 10

What’s It Wednesday, 8:15 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Backyard Nature with Mr. Sam, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center Sam Nunes shows viewers around his own backyard and imparts environmental lessons. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

Wilton Library Readers, 12-1:30 p.m. Zoom book discussion of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Street. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.org and click on “events.”

Thursday, June 11

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story. Kids going into kindergarten through sixth grade may sign up for Wilton Library’s summer reading program. Details at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Riverside Reptiles Live! Every Animal Tells a Story, 3-3:30. Wilton Library’s summer reading program kicks off with this interactive Zoom program for children of all ages. Five creatures, each with their own story and history. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 13

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 15

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 16

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. Diane Bizzle from JobNow will discuss how the it connects users with online career coaches to assist in all stages of a job search. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Create something yummy to virtually show and tell. Share recipes and favorite cookbooks. This week’s theme: summer salads and light dishes. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 17

History is Here in Wilton, 8:15 a.m. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Create beautiful patterns with simple steps. For adults and teens 13 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Your Brain on COVID-19, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Betsy Stone explains what happens to our brain under stress. Via Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonbulletin.com. Questions: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 18

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, June 19

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Limit 15 attendees. Via Zoom. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 20

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 23

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. TJ Pridell explains how ReferenceUSA allows users to research area businesses and apply to available job openings, create marketing plans and get tips on strengthening a resume. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Educational consultant Matthew Greene discusses essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of a student’s summer. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Author Talk, 7-8 p.m. Liv Constantine discusses her book, “The Wife Stalker.” Author Wendy Walker will moderate the discussion. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Books may be purchased through Elm Street Books, www.elmstreetbooks.com. Questions: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 24

What’s It Wednesday, 8:15 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

Teen Zentangle Art Workshop, 2-3:30. Students in grades 7-12 may create beautiful patterns in simple steps. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 25

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 27

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 30

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. Librarian Melissa Baker offers an overview of the job-hunting resources of Lynda.com. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, July 2

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.