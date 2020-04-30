Wilton Bulletin Board: Everything’s gone virtual: 5K, poetry, knitting, history

Thursday, April 30

Poetry with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The two lecturers share a four-week online literature seminar series called “Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth” that juxtaposes ancient Greek may against several more modern poets. Presented by Wilton Library. Poems and readings will be emailed to you several days before the sessions. Free. Advance registration required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will be emailed the session invitation link. Email mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wilton Historical Society presents a videoconference discussion of “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” with author Elaine Weiss. Registration required: wiltonhistorical.org.

All Things … with Allegra, 4 p.m. Woodcock Nature Center presents live on Facebook a program with animal care coordinator Allegra Jacobs. She will introduce a different set of animals each week and answer questions. Visit the nature center’s Facebook page.

Friday, May 1

Circle of Care 5K. The annual event has gone virtual. Participants may run or walk at a time convenient to them in their neighborhood, backyard, or on a treadmill. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Wilton/CircleofCare5K.

History is Here in Wilton. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Saturday, May 2

Sunday, May 3

Our Lady of Fatima Food Drive and Concert, 1-3 p.m., church parking lot, 229 Danbury Road. The church is taking up a collection of non-perishable food for the Thomas Merton Center. At 3 p.m. Music Director Daniel Alasuvanto will present a Marian concert to honor the Blessed Virgin. Up to 49 people will be allowed in the church. It may also be livestreamed at olf.org, click on Watch Live.

Monday, May 4

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Show off your latest creation, seek advice, and chat about anything while working on your own projects. Registration is required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will be emailed the Zoom link. Email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Tuesday, May 5

Ms. Jen’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center educator Jen Bradshaw reads a book and shows off some of her nature finds. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, May 6

What’s It Wednesday, 10 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Backyard Nature with Mr. Sam, 10 a.m. Woodcock Nature Center Sam Nunes shows viewers around his own backyard and imparts environmental lessons. Live on the nature center’s Facebook page.

Thursday, May 7

Friday, May 8

Monday, May 11

Tuesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 13

Thursday, May 14

Friday, May 15

Monday, May 18

Tuesday, May 19

Wednesday, May 20

Thursday, May 21

