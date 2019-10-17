Wilton Bulletin Board — E-waste,

The Madera Winds Quintet will perform in a concert to benefit Stay at Home in Wilton on Sunday, Oct. 20. The Madera Winds Quintet will perform in a concert to benefit Stay at Home in Wilton on Sunday, Oct. 20. Photo: Contributed Photo / Stay At Home In Wilton Photo: Contributed Photo / Stay At Home In Wilton Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — E-waste, 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Author Talk: Scott Pelley, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The “60 Minutes” correspondent discusses his book “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times.” Waiting list only: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19

E-Waste Recycling & Hard Drive Shredding, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Computer- and TV-related electronics, small appliances, light bulbs, batteries and video games will be accepted. Hard drives must be removed prior to drop-off for shredding. Free.

Tour the Wilton Police Station, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 Danbury Road. Free tours of the building that is slated for possible renovation or replacement. No appointment, drop in.

Hike and Beer Tasting, 1-4 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Family-friendly event includes a hike with craft brews from Nod Hill Brewery and soda tasting from Hosmer Mountain Soda. Also, animal encounters, s’mores, live music, food for purchase, lawn games, goodies for dogs on leash. Admission: $45/adult, children and spectators free but must register. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org/frothyforage.

Innovation Day, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. A day devoted to do-it-yourself with virtual reality, jewelry making, LED experimentation, 3-D printing, silk screening and more. Free, all ages.

Ghost Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Kids 8-12 years old will go on a candlelit walk through period rooms, hear ghost stories, play games, and eat cider and donuts. Members: $15/child, $30/family. Non-members: $25/child, $50/family. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Open Meadow Event, 1-4 p.m., 183 Ridgefield Road. Join the Wilton Land Conservation Trust for guided tours of the property. Light refreshments will be provided.

Autumn Winds Concert, 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Fundraiser for Stay at Home in Wilton features the Madera Winds Quintet: Janet Atherton, clarinet; Ralph Kirmser, oboe; Rosemary Dellinger, bassoon; Kerry Walker, flute; Marjorie Callaghan, French horn; and pianist Kyong Hee Chou. Suggested donations: $20/adults, $10/students. Details: 203-762-2600.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Violist Nick Revel will perform his debut album, Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 21

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Michael Mark will show his work focusing on the verdant shadows and saturated colors of New England. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Finding the Right College for You, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Matthew Greene, Ph.D., will discuss recent trends in college admissions, how to structure a search, how to plan for the right college experience. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Barbara Jones will lead a discussion of Jack London: An American Life, by Earle Labor. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wilton’s History, 3 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Bob Russell will talk about the town and its history. Free. Open to the public. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Q&A with candidates for Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Less by Andrew Sean Greer. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Pumpkin Book Art Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Transform an old book into a “magnificent” pumpkin. Ages 18 and up; $5 materials fee payable in advance. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic?, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton Go Green presents the 2010 documentary exposing the effects of plastic bags and other plastic consumer merchandise on the land, our waters, and our bodies. Doors open at 6:30. Q&A following with Jeanine Behr Getz, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and others. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The history reading group will discuss Bringing Down the Colonel: A Sex Scandal of the Gilded Age and the “Powerless” Woman Who Took on Washington, by Patricia Miller. Bring a brown bag lunch, beverage and dessert provided. Free, registration requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Medicare Bootcamp, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the ins and outs of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Monster Mash, 7-11 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. An adults-only Halloween party. Live music by One Bad Oyster. Food, drinks, raffle, costume contest with prizes. In association with Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy. Tickets: $65 at trackside.org/monstermash.

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph orange sugar maples ad other autumn foliage. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Monday, Oct. 28

Parent Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network. Free. Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203 970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Oct 29

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Q&A with candidates for Board of Education and Planning and Zoning Commission. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.o