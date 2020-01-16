Wilton Bulletin Board: Dreams, treaties, and franchises

The Wilton Historical Society presents an “I Have a Dream” workshop in anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Wilton Historical Society presents an “I Have a Dream” workshop in anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Dreams, treaties, and franchises 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Jan. 16

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The first of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Darius Brubeck speaking on his father in “Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American.” Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Saturday, Jan. 18

“I Have a Dream” Workshop for Kids, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will listen to an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech and talk about his vision and their dreams for a better world. They will create a small banner personalized with their dreams and make a snack. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Get to Know Your Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors this program that offers either a tour of the library’s resources or a free training session on how to use a smart phone or tablet to access e-books, music, movies and more. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

The Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle wraps up his lecture series about World War I and its aftermath, “Case Studies of Diplomatic Nonsense,” with a look at the treaty that was to reshape the Middle East after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Snowman Book Art Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Recycle old books into a snowman up to two feet tall. For ages 18 and up. $8 non-refundable materials fee required with registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. “Buying a Winning Franchise” explores how to research franchises, legal issues, financing, and real life experiences. Program details at the registration link. Registration required: www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Presented by the library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Winter Guided Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join educator Sam Nunes to explore nature during winter, including bird behavior. All ages, dogs on leashes welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Why Children Love Wilton Library, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In honor of the library’s 125th anniversary, children may drop in and write a small composition on why they love the library. The contributions will be collected and bound into a book that will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Third Annual Winter Carnival, noon-4 p.m., Town Green. Meet and greet cartoon characters, ride a mechanical polar bear or moose, watch an ice sculptor, tour Wilton Center in a vintage horse drawn carriage, carnival games and activities for the whole family including tastings of craft beers, spirits, liquors and food trucks. Free giveaways to the first 250 guests. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce: 203-762-0567.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The second of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Dr. Gil Harel of Naugatuck Valley Community College speaking on “Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Monday, Jan. 27

Special Education Discussion, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Southport school psychologist Dave Sylvester will discuss “Non-Verbal Learning Disabilities: What They Are, What They Aren’t and What We Can Do About Them. Registration strongly suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas Kuhn. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Legislative Breakfast, 9:30-11 a.m., The Greens at Cannonade, 435 Danbury Road. The Wilton League of Women Voters presents a meeting with state Senator Will Haskell (D-26), state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125) to discuss issues facing Wilton and outline priorities for the coming legislative cycle. Q&A. The meeting is in the back building.