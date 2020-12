The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim will tell stories and lead a craft about the festival of lights. For kindergarten and up. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Children in kindergarten and up will make a Christmas craft. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Holiday Celebration with Santa, 4-6:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Santa will sit in the big red chair and wave to families as they drive by. Seasonal attire and decorated cars encouraged. There will be decorations, music and candy canes. Free. Presented by Parks and Recreation Department.

Wilton Singers Holiday Concert, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers presents “’Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” with the Wilton High School Madrigals. This year’s concert also includes an invitation to viewers to join in a virtual recording of the concert’s finale, “White Christmas.” The concert will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year’s Day. Tickets: wiltonsingers.org.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Broadway to Holiday Cabaret, 3 p.m. Wilton Playshop will livestream the cabaret featuring a mix of musical theater and jazz singers performing holiday favorites along with jazz and Broadway hits. Free, donations accepted. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Monday, Dec. 28

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, 4-5 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will lead an inspirational workshop of relaxation techniques on Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.