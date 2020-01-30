Wilton Bulletin Board: Capitol agenda, groundhogs, recycling

Groundhog Day — its origin and meanings — will be the subject of a workshop for children at Wilton Historical Society on Feb. 1. Groundhog Day — its origin and meanings — will be the subject of a workshop for children at Wilton Historical Society on Feb. 1. Photo: Mark Conrad / ST Photo: Mark Conrad / ST Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Capitol agenda, groundhogs, recycling 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Legislative Breakfast, 9:30-11 a.m., The Greens at Cannonade, 435 Danbury Road. The Wilton League of Women Voters presents a meeting with state Senator Will Haskell (D-26), state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125) to discuss issues facing Wilton and outline priorities for the coming legislative cycle. Q&A. The meeting is in the back building.

Groundhogs, Shadows and Light Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the history of Groundhog Day and the many amusing names for the large ground squirrels. The craft will be making a paper-punch design for a votive to cast shadows. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Broadway Bound — Mixed Soloists. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 3

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Green Speaker Series, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton Go Green, and Sherill Baldwin of CT DEEP and RecycleCT present “Recycling: What’s In? What’s Out? What’s Up? Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over; $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Eggs & the Economy, 8 a.m., Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 205 Town Green. The Wilton Chamber of Commerce sponsors this “economic forecast breakfast” that looks at the business and financial landscape. Speaker: Peter Denious, president and CEO of Connecticut Economic Resource Center. The cost is $40 for Chamber members, $45 for future members. Reservations: 203-762-05677 or info@wiltonchamber.com.

Special Education Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Occupational therapists Melissa Chaikin Kahn and Kate Baylis will lead an interactive workshop on the importance of a well-functioning sensory system in a child and Floortime™ therapist Tuvia Cooper will discuss ways to help a child develop social, emotional, and intellectual capacities. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 7

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Art of Firing Circuits Studios features the work of the artists who are members of the Norwalk studio. Reception is free and open to the community.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Chocolates, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade may make molded chocolates and a decorated box to put them in. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Acoustic Duets and More, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Live acoustic concert with songs of multiple genres. Valentine toast and sweet treats after the show. Tickets: $35, all proceeds benefit the Playshop. Tickets: wiltonplayshop.org.

Sunday, Feb. 9

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The third of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Chris Coulter speaking on “Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Monday, Feb. 10

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. This month’s book is “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone. Bring lunch, the society provides beverage and dessert. Free, register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.