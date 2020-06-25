Wilton Bulletin Board: Bach to Brubeck, food to buy, food to give

Thursday, June 25

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, June 26

From Bach to Brubeck: Counterpoint, Rhythm and Improvisation with Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck, 5:30-6:30 p.m., via Wilton Library. Harel and Brubeck trace the relationship between the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Dave Brubeck, mixing academics and anecdotes. Via Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Food Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Village Market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road. The Wilton Kiwanis Club will have a minimal-contact food drive focusing on gift card donations that may be purchased in the store for Wilton Social Services. Kiwanis will match the first $3,000 of the proceeds.

Saturday, June 27

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Sunday, June 28

Monday, June 29

A Universe of Stories, Wilton Library. The 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading program kicks off where kids entering sixth through 12th grade can track their reading for a chance to win a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. Runs through Aug. 16. Sign up at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books, Wilton Library. This adult summer reading program offers suggestions for summer reads. Sign up at www.wiltonlibrary.org and log the books read through Aug. 16 for chances to win a $25 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 30

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. Librarian Melissa Baker offers an overview of the job-hunting resources of Lynda.com. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society. Author Sarah Lohman will join readers via Zoom to discuss her book, “Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine.” Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Virtual Cartooning Class with Rick Stromoski, 3-4 p.m., via Wilton Library. For beginners, children in third grade and up. Have paper and drawing utensil ready. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 1

History is Here in Wilton, 8:15 a.m. Wilton Historical Society presents a weekly episode featuring little-known history of the town. Entertaining videos run about five minutes and may be viewed on the society’s Facebook page.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

Thursday, July 2

