Wilton Bulletin Board: Author talk, college talk, money talk

Wilton Library presents a program to help people assess their financial situation in these volatile times on June 24.

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, June 18

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, June 19

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Limit 15 attendees. Via Zoom. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 20

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 23

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. TJ Pridell explains how ReferenceUSA allows users to research area businesses and apply to available job openings, create marketing plans and get tips on strengthening a resume. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4-4:45 p.m. Educational consultant Matthew Greene discusses essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of a student’s summer. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Author Talk, 7-8 p.m. Liv Constantine discusses her book, “The Wife Stalker.” Author Wendy Walker will moderate the discussion. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Books may be purchased through Elm Street Books, www.elmstreetbooks.com. Questions: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 24

What’s It Wednesday, 8:15 a.m. Each week Wilton Historical Society’s Associate Curator Nick Foster presents an unusual item from the society’s collection and invites viewers to guess what it is. The item and “winner” are announced at 5 p.m. View on the society’s Facebook page.

Market Corrections, Recessions and Your Retirement Strategy, noon-1 p.m. via Wilton Library. Michael Alimo from USA Financial and Tax Services virtually offers a fact-filled presentation that will help people assess their financial situation in these volatile times. A duplicate presentation will be offered at 5 p.m. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. For details on how the market will take place, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

Teen Zentangle Art Workshop, 2-3:30. Students in grades 7-12 may create beautiful patterns in simple steps. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 25

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker looks at The Odyssey as a literary work of art. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 27

Ambler Farm Farm Stand, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 257 Hurlbutt Street. The farm’s own vegetables and maple syrup and more. Visit amblerfarm.org for coronavirus information before visiting.

Monday, June 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 30

Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help, noon-1 p.m. Librarian Melissa Baker offers an overview of the job-hunting resources of Lynda.com. Via Zoom. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Cartooning Class with Rick Stromoski, 3-4 p.m., via Wilton Library. For beginners, children in third grade and up. Have paper and drawing utensil ready. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.