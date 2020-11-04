Wilton Bulletin Board: Artisan show, Dante, Socks for Soldiers

The staff at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will conduct a drive-thru flu-shot clinic Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 22 Danbury Road. The staff at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will conduct a drive-thru flu-shot clinic Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 22 Danbury Road. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Artisan show, Dante, Socks for Soldiers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board will publicize events that take place in person and electronically — via videoconference, Facebook Live or other means. Send submissions to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday for inclusion in the next week’s edition of The Wilton Bulletin.

Thursday, Nov. 5

American Artisan Show, Wilton Historical Society. The annual show is online through Thursday, Dec. 5, at wiltonhistorical.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads — Jazz, Classical Music and the ‘Third Stream,’ 5-6:30 p.m. Professor Gil Harel will discuss the cross-pollination between jazz and classical music in the early 20th century. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Wilton Reads — Airborne Jazz, 2-3 p.m. The Airborne Jazz Trio will share their energetic jazz as well as educate about jazz as a musical art form. For children and their families. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Stewardship Day, 1:30-3 p.m., Comstock Cemetery, Signal Hill Road and Ridgefield Road. Volunteers will be performing trail maintenance, removing invasive species, and blowing leaves with the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. Masks required.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Socks for Soldiers, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Last day of collection of new white or black crew or tube socks for enlisted men and women. Donations of any color or style of socks for male and female veterans also welcome. Donation boxes are set up outside the high school’s main office on the second floor lobby.

Veterans Day Ceremony, 10:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Green, Center Street. Veterans from American Legion Post 86 will conduct their annual ceremony. Masks and social distancing required.

Wilton Library Readers — “Maggie Brown and Others,” noon-1:30 p.m. Susan Boyar discusses “Maggie Brown and Others,” by Peter Orner. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic, 2-4:30 p.m., Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road. Participants should print out and bring a completed Consent/Registration Form found at visitingnurse.net, Attendees must remain in their cars and wear protective face masks. There should be no pets in the vehicles.

Apple Bites with Katie Shepherd, 4-5 p.m. Registered dietitian Katie Shepherd bakes apple crumb bars. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents the second of a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Child-Adult Zentangle, 3:30-5 p.m. Create artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. For children in grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Online Panel Discussion, 7-8:30 p.m. The panel will discuss topics such as the medical implications of Alzheimer's, effective communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics. Moderator is Carolyn DeRocco, vice president of education & programs, Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter. Panelists include Alan Radin, M.D.; Danielle Ramos, director of community relations, National Healthcare; Robin Roscillo, Elder Support Services; and attorney Lynda Lee Arnold. A Q&A session will follow. Free Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Autumn Guided Hike, 3-4:30 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join educators Sarah Breznan and Sam Nunes as they lead a hike for adults along the orange trail. Dogs on leash welcome. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Cookbook Connection, 5-6 p.m. Share recipes and stories about food. This session’s topic is side dishes. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Zentangle Art Workshop, 3-4:30 p.m. Participate in the meditative art form, no experience required. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time, 10:30-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a four-part online literature seminar on Dante’s journey through Hell, Purgatory and on to Paradise. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunset Guided Hike, 3:30-5 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Enjoy the transition from day to night on the trails with educator Sam Nunes.

The College Timeline, 5-6 p.m. College counselor Priyanka Shingala offers advice on important items and a timeline for high school For eighth graders and high school students and their parents. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 20

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 10:30 a.m - noon. Participants read their poetry aloud to one another. Email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss, 11 a.m. - noon. Janet Krauss will lead a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by W. S. Merwin. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 30

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters, 1-2 p.m. Show off your work, seek advice and chat while working on a project. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org.