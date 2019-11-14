Wilton Bulletin Board — Art, storytelling, hard drive destruction

Symphony in Blue Water is by former Wilton artist Susan Acker Yun. It will be featured as part of the Harvest of Hues show at Wilton Library, opening Nov. 15. Symphony in Blue Water is by former Wilton artist Susan Acker Yun. It will be featured as part of the Harvest of Hues show at Wilton Library, opening Nov. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — Art, storytelling, hard drive destruction 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss continue their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight local artists will be featured in A Harvest of Hues, which runs through Jan. 2, 2020. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Destroy Your Hard Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Bring your whole computer and the library’s robotics team, Singularity Technology, will take it apart and destroy the hard drive while you watch. Fundraiser, $20 minimum donation per computer. Receipts provided.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 18

Get to Know Your Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Take a walking tour of the library highlighting resources of interest; or bring your smart phone or tablet to a tech training session and learn about how to access e-Books, music, movies and more. Sponsored by the library and Stay at Home in Wilton. Registration: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Brian Mustari is Weir Farm artist-in-residence. He plans to carve one small head of wood each day during his residency as well as draw from life using graphite/charcoal and ink wash. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Soccer Association Annual Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Meeting is open and free to all members.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Tellabration! An Evening of Storytelling for All, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Librarians and professional storytellers will tell stories from different cultures for second graders through adults. Register: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss conclude their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Planning and Promoting Your Business: Business Canvas Clinic for Business Owners will show how to test the viability of a business idea before going all in. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or fairfieldcountyscore.org.

Discussion on Youth Vaping, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Discussion presented by state Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea with panelists from schools, social services and law enforcement. Q&A session. Free, public invited.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mason Bee Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about solitary mason bees, their importance as a native pollinator, and build a mason bee house. All ages but children under 10 need adult partner. $15 materials fee per house. Registration required: 203-762-7280.

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Ray Rauth will lead a discussion of Noon Wine by Katherine Anne Porter. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.

Friday, Nov. 29

Day After Thanksgiving Movies, Wilton Library. Toy Story 4 will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Aladdin 2 will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.