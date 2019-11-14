Wilton Bulletin Board — Art, storytelling, hard drive destruction
The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.
Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss continue their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight local artists will be featured in A Harvest of Hues, which runs through Jan. 2, 2020. Free.
Destroy Your Hard Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Bring your whole computer and the library’s robotics team, Singularity Technology, will take it apart and destroy the hard drive while you watch. Fundraiser, $20 minimum donation per computer. Receipts provided.
CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Get to Know Your Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Take a walking tour of the library highlighting resources of interest; or bring your smart phone or tablet to a tech training session and learn about how to access e-Books, music, movies and more. Sponsored by the library and Stay at Home in Wilton. Registration: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Brian Mustari is Weir Farm artist-in-residence. He plans to carve one small head of wood each day during his residency as well as draw from life using graphite/charcoal and ink wash. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Wilton Soccer Association Annual Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Meeting is open and free to all members.
Tellabration! An Evening of Storytelling for All, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Librarians and professional storytellers will tell stories from different cultures for second graders through adults. Register: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.
Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss conclude their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Planning and Promoting Your Business: Business Canvas Clinic for Business Owners will show how to test the viability of a business idea before going all in. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or fairfieldcountyscore.org.
Discussion on Youth Vaping, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Discussion presented by state Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea with panelists from schools, social services and law enforcement. Q&A session. Free, public invited.
Mason Bee Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about solitary mason bees, their importance as a native pollinator, and build a mason bee house. All ages but children under 10 need adult partner. $15 materials fee per house. Registration required: 203-762-7280.
AARP Driver Safety Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Ray Rauth will lead a discussion of Noon Wine by Katherine Anne Porter. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.
Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.
Day After Thanksgiving Movies, Wilton Library. Toy Story 4 will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Aladdin 2 will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.