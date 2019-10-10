Wilton Bulletin Board — Art, hazardous waste, paying for college, newsman visits

Scott Pelley of "60 Minutes" visits Wilton Library on Oct. 17 to discuss his book, "Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter's Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times."

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Her-Self Awareness Lecture, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Presented by the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force, this program trains young people how to use situational awareness to identify potentially dangerous situations. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Oct. 11

Art & Text Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Features the work of 10 local and area artists and artists presented by Rhonda Brown of browngrotta arts in Wilton. Reception is free; The Bulletin is media sponsor.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Household Hazardous Waste Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Miller-Driscoll parking lot, 217 Wolfpit Road. No paint or electronics. Information: 203-563-0180.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Read James Joyce, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Last of a three-part series with Mark Schenker of Take College on how to appreciate Joyce’s method of writing. Q&A after each lecture; reception follows. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

How to Pay for College, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn which colleges offer the best financial aid packages, how to avoid mistakes on the FAFSA and CSS profile, how students can receive more free money and fewer loans, and more. Registration suggested: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Author Talk: Scott Pelley, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The “60 Minutes” correspondent discusses his book “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times.” Waiting list only: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19

E-Waste Recycling & Hard Drive Shredding, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Computer- and TV-related electronics, small appliances, light bulbs, batteries and video games will be accepted. Hard drives must be removed prior to drop-off for shredding. Free.

Hike and Beer Tasting, 1-4 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Family-friendly event includes a hike with craft brews from Nod Hill Brewery and soda tasting from Hosmer Mountain Soda. Also, animal encounters, s’mores, live music, food for purchase, lawn games, goodies for dogs on leash. Admission: $45/adult, children and spectators free but must register. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org/frothyforage.

Innovation Day, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. A day devoted to do-it-yourself with virtual reality, jewelry making, LED experimentation, 3-D printing, silk screening and more. Free, all ages.

Ghost Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Kids 8-12 years old will go on a candlelit walk through period rooms, hear ghost stories, play games, and eat cider and donuts. Members: $15/child, $30/family. Non-members: $25/child, $50/family. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Autumn Winds Concert, 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Fundraiser for Stay at Home in Wilton features the Madera Winds Quintet: Janet Atherton, clarinet; Ralph Kirmser, oboe; Rosemary Dellinger, bassoon; Kerry Walker, flute; Marjorie Callaghan, French horn; and pianist Kyong Hee Chou. Suggested donations: $20/adults, $10/students. Details: 203-762-2600.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Violist Nick Revel will perform his debut album, Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 21

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Michael Mark will show his work focusing on the verdant shadows and saturated colors of New England. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Finding the Right College for You, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Matthew Greene, Ph.D., will discuss recent trends in college admissions, how to structure a search, how to plan for the right college experience. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Barbara Jones will lead a discussion of Jack London: An American Life, by Earle Labor. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wilton’s History, 3 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Bob Russell will talk about the town and its history. Free. Open to the public. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Q&A with candidates for Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Less by Andrew Sean Greer. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Pumpkin Book Art Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Transform an old book into a “magnificent” pumpkin. Ages 18 and up; $5 materials fee payable in advance. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic?, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton Go Green presents the 2010 documentary exposing the effects of plastic bags and other plastic consumer merchandise on the land, our waters, and our bodies. Doors open at 6:30. Q&A following with Jeanine Behr Getz, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and others. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The history reading group will discuss Bringing Down the Colonel: A Sex Scandal of the Gilded Age and the “Powerless” Woman Who Took on Washington, by Patricia Miller. Bring a brown bag lunch, beverage and dessert provided. Free, registration requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Medicare Bootcamp, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the ins and outs of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph orange sugar maples ad other autumn foliage. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Monday, Oct. 28

Parent Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network. Free. Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203 970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Oct 29

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Q&A with candidates for Board of Education and Planning and Zoning Commission. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.o