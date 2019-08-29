Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, Sept. 6

Silk Painters International, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Opening reception of an art show by the organization’s New York Metro chapter. A variety of styles, media and subject matter all created on silk. Reception free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Bulletin.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Wilton Democrats Annual Barbecue, noon-2 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Meet candidates and special guests, music by Steve Blinder and his steel drum band. Tickets: $45/adult until Sept. 1, then $55; $10/child 6-18, under 6 free: https://bit.ly/2yRV3kI.

Monday, Sept. 9

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Sign up by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) although walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Alissa Siegal is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence. Her art is contemporary, representing energy, life and motion with inert materials. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Anne Gardiner Perkins will discuss her book “Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant.” Q&A follows talk. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Sons and Lovers by D.H. Lawrence. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Meet the Instruments, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Children 6 and up get a hands-on introduction to the violin, viola and cello. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Appraisal Fair, 4-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Lane. Benefits Drum Hill DAR educational scholarships. $30/person, complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Up to three items appraised for additional $25. Space limited, reserve at drumhilldar.org. Information: 203-858-1483.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Connecticut’s Own Concert, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Wilton Music Studios Virtuosi will perform works by Mozart, Bohuslav Martinu, and their own Monte Morgenstern. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 16

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Get Well, Stay Well, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Jasmina Krstic and Heidi Steller, patient care director of Maternal/Child Health at Norwalk Hospital will discuss the importance of vaccinations for adults and children. Q&A. Free, register: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton will lead a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology, edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. $5 fee. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Creating Yourself in Retirement, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Discover options for enhancing the quality of life in retirement. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

How to Raise a Reader, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Language therapist Margie Gillis will offer tips for parents of struggling readers. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Experience the Zentangle Art Method, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the simple steps of this meditative art form. For beginners and those with experience. $5 registration fee. For adults 18 and older. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.