Wilton Bulletin Board: Art, attentive dogs, jazz

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn about the purpose and differences between the two tests with college counselor Priyanka Shingala. For high school students, parents welcome. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Friday, Jan. 10

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton artists Dawn Dahl, Gini Fischer, Dorothy Hyde, Trish Nelson, Rama Ramaswami, and Robert Tortorella join other area artists in the exhibition, Winter Interlude. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Tales to Tails, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art of Tin Punching Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn about the tin business in New England in the mid-1700s. They will make a rectangular wall hanging with a dot-and-dash design. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Wilton Library. Dave Brubeck’s sons kick off a celebration of his centennial year with Brubecks Play Brubecks. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by guest Dave O’Higgins. The band will play two sets: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. The 6 p.m. waiting list is full. To join the waiting list for 8 p.m.: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Mindfulness for Teens, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Practicing mindfulness can help with clarity and focus in life. For grades 7-12. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Jan. 13

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. $5 non-refundable fee due at registration: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Democratic Meeting and Caucus, 7 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. The Democratic Town Committee holds its monthly meeting and at 7:45 will caucus to vote for candidates for DTC membership. To be considered, email Tom Dubin at info@wiltondems.or.

January 15

Vaping: What You Need to Know, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Elizabeth Jorgensen of Insight Counseling in Ridgefield will address common parent questions on the risks of vaping and how to talk to children about it. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org/events or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Jan. 16

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The first of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Darius Brubeck speaking on his father in “Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American.” Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Saturday, Jan. 18

“I Have a Dream” Workshop for Kids, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will listen to an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech and talk about his vision and their dreams for a better world. They will create a small banner personalized with their dreams and make a snack. Members: $10/child, non-members: $15/child. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Get to Know Your Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors this program that offers either a tour of the library’s resources or a free training session on how to use a smart phone or tablet to access e-books, music, movies and more. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

The Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle wraps up his lecture series about World War I and its aftermath, “Case Studies of Diplomatic Nonsense,” with a look at the treaty that was to reshape the Middle East after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Snowman Book Art Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Recycle old books into a snowman up to two feet tall. For ages 18 and up. $8 non-refundable materials fee required with registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Zentangle Art, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. Ages 18 and up. Registration and $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. “Buying a Winning Franchise” explores how to research franchises, legal issues, financing, and real life experiences. Program details at the registration link. Registration required: www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Presented by the library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Why Children Love Wilton Library, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In honor of the library’s 125th anniversary, children may drop in and write a small composition on why they love the library. The contributions will be collected and bound into a book that will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Third Annual Winter Carnival, noon-4 p.m., Town Green. Meet and greet cartoon characters, ride a mechanical polar bear or moose, watch an ice sculptor, tour Wilton Center in a vintage horse drawn carriage, carnival games and activities for the whole family including tastings of craft beers, spirits, liquors and food trucks. Free giveaways to the first 250 guests. Presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce: 203-762-0567.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The second of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features Dr. Gil Harel of Naugatuck Valley Community College speaking on “Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice. Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.