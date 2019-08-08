Wayne Newton sued over monkey bite to girl visiting his home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wayne Newton is being sued by a Nevada woman claiming the Las Vegas entertainer's pet monkey bit and injured her daughter at his showpiece mansion in October 2017.

Jocelyne Urena's attorney, Marc Naron, and Newton representatives did not immediately respond Thursday to messages about the civil negligence complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Las Vegas.

It seeks at least $15,000 in damages on behalf of Urena's daughter, Genevieve.

The girl's age, the nature of her injuries and medical treatment are not detailed in the complaint.

It alleges the monkey attacked without provocation during an invited tour of Newton's former estate home, Casa de Shenandoah.

Newton and his family have since moved to another home.

Newton is 77 and marking his 60th year performing his signature song, "Danke Schoen," in Las Vegas and on tour.