WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 14th.

FICTION

1. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

2. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

7. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

9. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

10. "Dog Man:Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

3. "Everything is Figureoutable" by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

4. "Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski (HMH/Martin)

5. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "The Education of an Idealist" by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)

7. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

8. "Beholding and Becoming" by Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House)

9. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)

10. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

3. "My Name is Eva" by Suzanne Goldring (Bookouture)

4. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

7. "Claiming Sarah" by Susan Stoker (Montlake Romance)

8. "Robert B. Parker's The Bitterest Pill" by Reed Farrel Coleman (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

10. "Captivating in Love" by Bella Andre and Jennifer Skully (Maverick Oak)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)

3. "The Woman Who Smashed Codes" by Jason Fagone (Dey Street Books)

4. "She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin)

5. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "Everything is Figureoutable" by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

7. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

8. "Why Meadow Died" by Andrew Pollack and Max Eden (Post Hill)

9. "The Education of an Idealist" by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)

10. "Open Borders, Inc" by Michelle Maikin (Regnery)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.