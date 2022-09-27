War in Ukraine inspires Wilton gallery's 'Allies for Art' highlighting artists in political turmoil
Andrea Valluzzo
Politics and art often goes hand in hand. Political instability not only affects how artists are able to create art, but also informs the art itself. An area gallery known for presenting exhibitions of textile art that dig deep into what inspires artists, browngrotta arts in Wilton will again pull together a diverse group of artists and backgrounds for its fall show.
Gallerists Tom Grotta and Rhonda Brown have had Ukraine on their minds since February, which served as a leaping off point for its new show.