US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. 'Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10."Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

12. “False Assurances” by Christopher Rosow (Quadrant Publishing)

13. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press) , $23.00

14. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

15. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

16. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

17. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

18. “This Is Not a Fashion Story” by Danielle Bernstein with Emily Siegel (Nextone, Inc.)

19. “The Fifth Vital, Mike Majlak” by Riley J. Ford (Mike Majlak)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks) ,

22. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

23. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

25. “Plague of Corruption, Judy Mikovits” by Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse) ,

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index