US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

6. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

8. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

13. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

15. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

3. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

4. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “I'm Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

7. “Guinness World Records 2023” – (Guinness World Records)

8. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

10. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)

11. “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon * Schuster)

12. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

13. “Bibi” by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold)

14. “The Queen” by Andrew Morton (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Revolutionary” by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

4. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

5. “The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Tom Clancy: Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

10. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

11. “A Christmas Promise” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens ( G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. “Snowflakes and Starlight” by Macomber/Ross/Snow (Mira)

14. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

15. “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Interesting Facts for Curious Minds” by Jordan Moore (Red Panda)

4. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

9. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

11. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas (Atria)

12. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

14. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

15. “The American Roommate Experiment” by Elena Armas (Atria)