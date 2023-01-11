UK's Princess Anne visits British peacekeepers on Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s Princess Anne cast aside the controversy surrounding her nephew Prince Harry and carried on with her royal duties Wednesday by visiting British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus.
The princess, who is King Charles III's sister and the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, plans to meet with members of the Royal Logistic Corps, the army unit of which she serves as colonel-in-chief, to recognize their service to one of the U.N.'s longest-serving peacekeeping forces.