Top Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 12:54 p.m.
CANNES, France (AP) — Tom Cruise mania descended Wednesday in Cannes where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the French film festival to screen “Top Gun: Maverick," exalt the big screen and sit for a rare interview.
Cruise brought a palpable buzz to the Croisette, where throngs gathered around the Palais des Festivals to get a glimpse of the 59-year-old star. Cruise hadn't been to the festival in three decades. But with plenty of media disruption challenging the theatrical experience, Cannes and Cruise exuded the vibe of long-last pals. “He is devoted to cinema,” declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux. Cruise's enthusiastic welcome smacked in some ways of an action hero sent to save the day.